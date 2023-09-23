Everton travel to London to face off against Brentford in the Premier League this weekend, and Sean Dyche's side will understand the importance of avoiding yet another defeat to compound their struggles.

How are Everton playing?

The Toffees survived relegation from the top-flight by the skin of their teeth last year, with Abdoulaye Doucoure's second-half strike against Bournemouth on the final day enough for three points to relegate Leicester City in their stead.

With a lack of formidable goal threat the ostensible crux of the club's woes last year, Dyche pulled his sleeves up and set to work reforming the offensive line over the summer, bringing in several fresh faces to provide Everton with enough firepower to leap away from the danger zone.

This has not happened yet, with four defeats and a draw from the opening five matches of the campaign; alarmingly, each defeat has yielded no goals for the Blues, with parity all to be taken from Bramall Lane against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

What's the Everton team news?

Everton's manager has revealed that Jack Harrison is “looking fit and sharp” but is still not match fit, with the winger joining on loan from Leeds United in the summer but injury thus far preventing him from making his debut.

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and winger Dwight McNeil have both been building their fitness after respective issues this season and are in line for starting appearances.

However, club captain Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli and Andre Gomes all remain sidelined, which means that, in theory, Dyche could field an unchanged line-up from the side that fell to a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Should James Garner start against Brentford?

While Dyche could keep the faith with the crop that battled and toiled against the high-flying Gunners to no avail, it would be wise to shake things up somewhat.

Reporter Joe Thomas claimed that the match was a "tough watch" and that the midfield was "poor", and, as such, the Toffees boss might now deploy James Garner into the centre of the pitch to restore the equilibrium that has melted like snow in the sun.

The £30k-per-week ace joined from Manchester United in a £15m deal last summer, having impressed on loan with Nottingham Forest as they forged a route out of the Championship, hailed for his “set-piece magic” by journalist George Smith.

Starting just seven times in the Premier League last season (though each one after Dyche's January appointment), the 22-year-old has made a fine start to the current campaign, starting four of the opening five games of the 2023/24 league term.

As per Sofascore, he has earned an average match score of 7.00 in an unfamiliar right-midfield role, completing 80% of his passes, winning 68% of his duels, making one key pass per game and making 3.8 ball recoveries per outing.

Pushed back into the centre, the 5 foot 11 ace would provide some steely resistance and could allow the more attack-minded Arnaut Danjuma to thrive in his stead, having also been hailed for his "engine" by Dyche.

While Garner's versatility and dynamism has allowed him to find success on the right flank, his composure and energy are exactly what is needed to ensure the Bees do not take control of the vital midfield battle this evening.

Everton cannot afford to fall to another defeat, and with the erstwhile Red Devils youngster shifted into his natural role, a galvanising result might just be achieved for Dyche's side.