Everton will make the short trip to Manchester this afternoon for their Premier League clash with Manchester United and Sean Dyche will be hoping his team can continue their unbeaten run.

The Toffees are currently teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, matching points with 18th place Bournemouth heading into their challenging fixture away from home, so picking up more crucial points this weekend will be integral to their fight for survival in the top flight.

Since joining the Merseyside outfit at the end of January, Dyche has collected 12 points from his nine league outings and is currently unbeaten in his last four fixtures with points collected from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their last two games, putting them in a great position to compete with Erik ten Hag's side.

Indeed, the Everton boss will be without his midfield talisman Abdoulaye Doucoure for the clash due to his red card suspension following an altercation with Harry Kane earlier this week, however, it could now present a golden opportunity to a young player-in-waiting who is all too familiar with the Red Devils.

Former Man United academy graduate James Garner could now be unleashed in Dyche's midfield set-up to replace his suspended teammate and could be the secret weapon Everton need to take all three points from their opponents.

Will James Garner start vs Manchester United?

The talented youngster made the move to Goodison Park in a £15m deal from Man United last summer but due to a long-term back injury has found himself becoming a rare feature for the Toffees.

However, now he could seize the chance to get in his manager's good favour by filling the boots of Doucoure, who has recently revived his Everton career since Dyche took over from Frank Lampard.

Over his seven-minute cameo against Spurs, Garner completed 100% of his passes (7/7) and won 100% of his duels (2/2) in the lead up to Michael Keane's 90th minute equaliser that earned Everton a point at Goodison Park.

Despite only averaging 21 minutes per performance, the 22-year-old ace - dubbed "highly-rated" by journalist Samuel Luckhurst - has tallied up an 83% pass accuracy, successfully completed 50% of his dribbles and won the majority of his duels combined over seven appearances, showing glimpses of his consistency in the centre of the pitch.

The Everton boss has already lavished praise on his young talent despite giving him limited game-time, citing Garner's impressive loan spell last season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest:

"From what I saw, and I did see him quite a bit at Forest, he’s got a good engine and running strength, he can strike a very good ball and he is calm in possession and he will cover the yards."

With that being said, there is no doubt that Dyche should now give Garner his first call-up to the starting eleven this weekend, as he could be the perfect replacement for Doucoure.