Everton have found themselves tangled up in another relegation battle this season and Sean Dyche will surely be working hard over the international break to get his players ready to take on the final push for Premier League survival.

The Toffees are currently just two points clear of the relegation zone in 15th and only have ten games remaining to retain their top-flight status at the end of the season, however, many of their competitors have games in hand.

Only Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have played the same amount of games (28), with everybody else from 12th down to 20th playing fewer whilst only a maximum of four points separates any of the clubs embroiled in the scrap for safety.

As a result, every single point counts in the upcoming fixtures for the Merseysiders and Dyche must find ways to climb the table into a much more comfortable position to avoid a real chance of relegation.

One player who has rarely been seen at Goodison Park since his arrival last summer is James Garner but having now recovered from a back injury, the Everton boss must unleash the talented youngster.

Should James Garner start for Everton?

The former Manchester United academy graduate caught the attention of a number of clubs after his phenomenal season-long loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Over 41 appearances, Garner proved himself to be a well-rounded asset, scoring four goals, and registering eight assists in an attacking capacity. Defensively, he won 1.8 tackles, made 1.4 interceptions and won 3.9 duels won per game.

Since arriving at Goodison Park, however, the 22-year-old dynamo - hailed "exceptional" by Paul Robinson - has only made six appearances in which he has averaged only 23 minutes per game, which seems like a completely wasted opportunity to unleash a player who clearly has the capabilities of being a huge asset to the attacking threat.

It is no secret that some of Everton's midfielders haven't been pulling their weight as of late with the "disinterested" Amadou Onana - in the words of journalist Paul Brown - not performing to his usual standards and Alex Iwobi earning the second-lowest rating (6.4) against Chelsea - as per Sofascore.

Like his two positional peers, Garner has been called up for international duty and will likely play for the England U21s which would be a great opportunity for the player to prove his ability to Dyche who will surely be watching his young prospect's progress closely.

With that being said, if the £30k-per-week earner can put in some good performances on the international stage over the coming week there is no doubt that Dyche should unleash him against Tottenham Hotspur next month.