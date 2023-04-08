Everton will head to Old Trafford for the early kick-off this afternoon for their Premier League clash with Manchester United, and Sean Dyche will be hoping his team can continue their unbeaten run.

The Toffees haven't lost in their last four league games but remain in a vulnerable position in the fight for survival as they are only outside of the relegation zone by goal difference, so taking points from Erik ten Hag's side will be crucial today.

In terms of injuries, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend remain unavailable for selection, whilst Ruben Vinagre will be subjected to a late fitness test following his return to training this week after having a tight Achilles.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will serve the first of his three-game suspension after picking up a red card at Goodison Park against Tottenham Hotspur following his controversial altercation with England captain Harry Kane.

How could Everton line up vs Manchester United?

Jordan Pickford (GK), Vitaliy Mykolenko (RB), James Tarkowski (CB), Michael Keane (CB), Ben Godfrey (LB), Idrissa Gana Gueye (CDM), James Garner (CM), Amadou Onana (CM), Dwight McNeil (RM), Alex Iwobi (LM), Demarai Gray (ST)

Football FanCast predicts that Dyche will make just two changes to his side that drew with Tottenham earlier this week, maintaining the 4-1-4-1 formation that has been successful for him.

The first change we expect to see is Vitaliy Mykolenko replacing club captain Seamus Coleman on the right side of the back four alongside another otherwise unchanged defensive setup of James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

The Ukrainian left-back replaced Coleman on the right in the game against Spurs, and within the 17 minutes left to play, he won five duels and five tackles, as well as making three clearances and completing 100% of his long balls - so a much-deserved start could be on the cards to freshen up and take advantage of an opportunity to rotate.

The second and final change we predict Dyche will make is one that the manager will have no choice over, with James Garner replacing Doucoure in the centre of the pitch whilst the midfielder serves his suspension.

The £30k-per-week Man United academy graduate - dubbed a "technician" by Steve Cooper - could be a secret weapon for Everton as he was an understudy to some of the players at Old Trafford, so his potential first-ever league start for the Toffees couldn't come at a better time.

Dyche will be well aware that playing the Red Devils a visit won't be an easy challenge; however, the consistency and confidence his team has shown in the formation deployed gives Everton a great opportunity to cause an upset in Manchester this afternoon.