Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer following a troubling Premier League campaign and now reports are emerging that the club could be set to reunite with a former star.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in James Rodriguez?

According to journalist Christian Martin, Everton are one of the clubs interested in securing the services of former Olympiacos attacker James Rodriguez, who is currently a free agent.

Whilst speaking on the El Futbolero Youtube channel, Martin claimed:

"The English clubs have the money, the greats of Scotland too. No one would be deprived of at least evaluating the possibility of repatriating James to the UK. From our sources, the inquiries have been, through intermediaries, by Crystal Palace, by Bournemouth, by Everton itself."

Will Everton reunite with James Rodriguez?

There is no doubt that big changes need to be made at Goodison Park ahead of next season, especially if they do manage to retain their Premier League status over their remaining fixtures.

Sean Dyche will surely be keen to strengthen many areas of the squad but could be restricted to a tight budget due to financial concerns surrounding the club at present, which could put limitations on how the manager executes his business during the summer transfer window.

It is fair to say that Everton have had no qualms about reuniting with players of the past and Idrissa Gana Gueye has been the latest to return to the blue side of Merseyside in a move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Now Dyche could spark another reunion at Goodison with a swoop for Rodriguez, a player who never really hit the ground running in his first stint but could now be given a second chance.

The 31-year-old - once hailed a "joy to watch" by talkSPORT's Adrian Durham - was shown the door during Rafa Benitez's tenure when a move to the Middle East was sanctioned in 2021 and, despite his struggles, Everton haven't been better off for it with consecutive relegation battles following his exit.

Rodriguez joined Olympiacos in the summer of 2022 and, over 20 league appearances this season, tallied up five goals, registered six assists, created five big chances and successfully completed 80% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 2.1 shots on goal, two key passes and 64.9 touches per game, proving that he is still a huge attacking threat.

One of Everton's biggest issues has been their inability to score goals, lacking both creativity and big chances in front of goal, which has heavily contributed to their struggle to comfortably compete in the Premier League.

However, the "magic" Rodriguez - as dubbed by sports writer Paul Brown - could potentially improve their fortunes should he return this summer.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Everton hierarchy takes a chance on the 90-cap Colombia international, as the opportunity to snap up his services for free will be hard to ignore amidst their financial worries.