Everton have found themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League this season as they continue their battle for survival at the bottom of the table.

The future is looking incredibly uncertain for the Toffees, who are currently one point deep in the relegation zone, with just four games left to avoid their first-ever drop into the Championship since the Premier League began 31 years ago.

The unstable situation at Goodison Park is not only found in the performances on the pitch, with mounting financial concerns also plaguing the Merseysiders as they are currently under investigation for Financial Fair Play breaches too, only adding to the uncertainty surrounding their future.

As a result, any plans or ideas put forward for the summer transfer window will likely be on hold until the club learns their fate in both their potential financial constraints and top-flight status, which leaves Sean Dyche unable to foresee the future of his squad.

However, the Toffees could be set for a huge boost, with Sport Witness relaying reports from the Netherlands this week that academy graduate Jarrad Branthwaite will return to the club following his phenomenal loan spell at PSV Eindhoven this season, despite rumours circulating in the media that he could be sold on.

How is Jarrad Branthwaite getting on at PSV Eindhoven?

Most Everton supporters will be familiar with the talented centre-back following his explosive Premier League performance where he scored a goal against Chelsea in a draw at Stamford Bridge last season, however, they may not be familiar with the outstanding development and growth he has had over his season-long loan so far in the Eredivisie.

Over 23 league appearances, the £15k-per-week ace - hailed "skilful" by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti - has scored two goals, kept six clean sheets and won 55% of his duels combined, as well as averaging 3.5 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 54.2 touches game, proving that he is a huge presence in several areas of the pitch.

The 20-year-old's talents haven't gone unnoticed, with PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy signing the praises of Branthwaite and expressing his desire to retain the youngster's services next season:

"We would like [to keep him beyond this season]. He is a great talent. The boy is 20, but he has a future.

"He is good on the ball, can play on the left or the right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete."

Despite Van Nistelrooy's wishes, there is no doubt that Branthwaite would be an incredible asset to Everton next season and should be retained at all costs.

The defender is incredibly well-polished and looks set to burst onto the scene in the top-flight next term, with the potential there to emulate the club's biggest academy in recent years in Ross Barkley.

The club's youth set-up has produced some diamonds in days gone by, most notably Wayne Rooney, but Branthwaite feels like the biggest since Barkley.

Although the Englishman contributed to over 50 goals in Everton colours, he now resides in France at Nice.

There will be a hope that Branthwaite's career will not go in a similar direction but his potential exploits in Merseyside are certain to fill supporters with excitement.

It looks unlikely that Yerry Mina will extend his stay at Goodison Park beyond his contract expiration this summer and, due to becoming an outcast under Dyche, it would be surprising to see Everton commit to a permanent deal for Conor Coady, paving the way perfectly for Branthwaite to become a regular starter.

With that being said, retaining as much talent as possible has to be a priority for Everton, no matter where they find themselves over the coming weeks ahead, Utilising Branthwaite's ability in the back line could considerably improve their defensive performance without the need to spend any money at all.