Everton have been underwhelming so far in the Premier League, winning just two of their opening eight matches in the new campaign.

Sean Dyche's Toffees have conceded 12 goals along the way too, leaking four of those goals to Sheffield United and Luton who have just been promoted to the top-flight.

Transfer reinforcements at the back for the Blues could well be on the agenda at Goodison Park soon, with the likes of former Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Michael Keane now 30 years of age in defence.

On top of that, reserve centre-back Ben Godfrey has been limited to just making up the numbers on the bench for Everton so far this season - playing for just a staggering one minute this season versus Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Everton could well look for some fresh blood therefore defensively in the form of 24-year-old Chelsea man Trevoh Chalobah, linked with a transfer switch to Merseyside previously

Reduced to a bystander role at Stamford Bridge so far this Premier League campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, it's now being reported that Chalobah has been given permission to move on from Chelsea this January.

Fabrizio Romano has been vocal on social media to confirm Chalobah's expected departure from Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in January, the 24-year-old wanting to play on a more "regular basis" away from west London.

This could well reignite Everton's interest in the want-away centre-back, the Toffees linked with the one-time Ipswich loanee in the summer. However, they might not be the only interested party in Chalobah.

TEAMtalk reported in August that both West Ham and Crystal Palace were also interested in the young defender, whilst interest from Europe came in the form of German giants Borussia Dortmund and Italian titans Roma and Napoli.

Dyche will hope he can lure Chalobah to Goodison Park, slotting the versatile player into his Toffees line-up alongside 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite.

Could Chalobah play with Branthwaite?

Branthwaite is highly regarded in Goodison Park quarters, the 6 foot 5 colossus has played every 90 minutes of football for Everton in his last six appearances in a Toffees strip.

A loan spell out in the Netherlands last season with PSV Eindhoven was the making of the Carlisle-born centre-back, praised by Dutch football legend and then PSV boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy for possessing all the qualities to be a "complete defender" in the future.

If Chalobah was to join the Merseysiders therefore, he could well form an electric defensive partnership with Branthwaite - Everton playing two raw defenders that would still have the capacity to improve even further.

Both players in question are versatile - with Chalobah adept at being pushed further forward in the starting side as a midfielder - whilst Branthwaite has featured at full-back from time to time.

Dyche's typically preferred defender is also a no-nonsense battler on the ball, Chalobah possessing those qualities as a "soldier" under former Blues manager Graham Potter.

Branthwaite must have Dyche's approval in this department too, to have featured so frequently for the former Burnley boss in the infancy of this Premier League season to date.

Valued at a whopping £50m by Chelsea a few months ago, it'll be interesting to see if Everton do break the bank for Chalobah and whether this theoretical partnership is ever brought to life in the Premier League.