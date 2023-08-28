Highlights Everton are rivalling European giants PSG for the signing of an exciting attacker.

He's better than Wilfried Gnonto in a number of key metrics.

A move could cost in the region of £21m.

Everton remain desperate for attacking reinforcements as they endeavour to improve their performances in the Premier League this season.

Fortunately, an update has emerged on a late move for a potential transfer target.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Tavolieri took to social media to reveal:

"It's getting tighter for Johan Bakayoko! An offer from PSG sent to PSV is expected early next week around €25M [£21m]. Everton wants to get into the fight."

How good is Johan Bakayoko?

There is no doubt that Sean Dyche will be pushing to add more quality to his attacking line over the remaining days of the transfer window, with pressure mounting on the manager following a disappointing start to the season.

In their opening three Premier League fixtures, the Toffees have failed to pick up a single point and have scored zero goals which has left them rock bottom of the table, something that further demonstrates their desperation for a consistent and reliable man up top to make an impact.

As a result, the signing of Bakayoko could be exactly what Dyche needs to boost the creativity and goal threat in the final third. In fact, he could even be a much better signing than Wilfried Gnonto.

The Leeds United ace has been strongly linked with a move to Goodison Park throughout the transfer window, however, nothing has materialised beyond talks with the west Yorkshire club and rejected bids, although after being isolated from the squad due to a request to leave, Gnonto returned to action in the Championship last weekend.

Over 23 Eredivisie appearances last season, the left-footed Bakayoko - once hailed a "wonderful talent" by scout Jacek Kulig - scored five goals, registered five assists and created six big chances, as well as successfully completing 63% of his dribbles and winning 51% of his duels combined, as per SofaScore.

When comparing the 20-year-old output to Gnonto's last season, the PSV star comfortably outperformed his positional peer in a number of key attributes, notably including goal contributions which the former came out on top on, 13 to 6.

Bakayoko is clearly a more rounded package at this stage of the player's respective careers, registering more shots on target rate (42.6% v 33.3%), shot-creating actions per 90 (4.85 v 3.32), successful take-ons (59.2% v 27.3%), aerial duels (48.1% v 30.8%) and boasting a better pass completion rate (77.6% v 72.3%), as per FBref.

It has also been reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that despite slow progress, Demarai Gray could still potentially be on the move to the Saudi Pro League over the coming days, so securing the signing of another forward will be absolutely imperative if the winger does exit.

With all considered, if Everton could complete a deal for Bakayoko before Friday's deadline it would be a major coup for the club and could significantly improve their attacking presence as the Toffees fight to retain their top-flight status at the end of the season.