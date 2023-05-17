Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements in their attacking line following another unstable Premier League season, and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target ahead of the summer.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Largie Ramazani?

According to reports coming out of Spain, Everton are 'looking to sign' Almeria forward Largie Ramazani this summer.

As per the report, the Merseyside outfit are keen to add new additions to their forward line with Ramazani identified as a potential option.

However, Everton are presented with a hurdle due to his €40m (£35m) price tag and will only pursue the young winger should they retain their Premier League status.

Would Ramazani be a good signing for Everton?

The Toffees have found themselves struggling to compete in the top flight yet again this season, with another relegation scrap putting a dark cloud over Goodison Park in recent months.

It has been a difficult challenge for Sean Dyche since his arrival in January, especially due to the lack of attacking options he inherited with Richarlison and Anthony Gordon both making exits from the club prior, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin has continued to battle with several injury issues.

In fact, only already relegated Southampton have scored fewer goals (31) than Everton this season (32) in the entire Premier League, so there is no doubt that snapping up the services of at least one high-quality forward this summer will need to be the biggest priority for the Merseysiders.

Ramazani is no stranger to the English top flight, having polished his skills in the Manchester United youth academy for three years before making the permanent move to Almeria, where he has continued to thrive.

The 22-year-old - hailed as a "massive talent" by journalist Casey Evans - has scored three goals, delivered one assist and created two big chances, despite only making 13 La Liga starts and averaging just 45 minutes per performance this season.

With such exciting attacking attributes in mind, the youngster could be the perfect replacement for Gordon at Goodison.

When comparing the two wingers this season, they share several similar attributes in their output, including goals scored (3 v 3), shot-creating actions (38 v 38), progressive passes (29 v 34), tackles on dribblers completed (32% v 39%) and shots on target (17 v 17), as per FBref.

With that being said, the signing of Ramazani could be a great opportunity for Dyche to secure the services of a player who could replicate Gordon's previous impact on the team and ultimately improve the lacklustre attacking performances next season.