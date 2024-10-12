Everton have struggled in recent years, and it's impossible not to view Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shoddy injury record as part of the crux of the problem.

The England international hasn't quite been pulling up trees under Sean Dyche this season but he does look to have revived his fitness levels, starting all seven of Everton's opening Premier League fixtures, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

It's provided the Toffees with a reliable focal point up front, and though the 27-year-old has blanked across his past three games, he's been an aerial menace and looks set to play a big part in the fight against relegation.

Dwight McNeil has been brilliant, but the Goodison Park side is otherwise lacking in offensive potency, and it's crucial that Dyche brings someone in this winter, lest Everton fall back into the bottom three and fail to get out.

Everton already lining up new attacker

As per Football Insider, Everton have registered interest in Silas Mvumpa, with the winger's prolific qualities viewed to be perfect for an Everton side looking to improve its goalscoring ability.

Silas completed a loan move to Red Star Belgrade in September but has enjoyed a series of years in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart and, aged 26, could bring a blend of athleticism and talent to fuse with the fold at Everton.

It's reported that the DR Congo international has a £12m release clause in his contract with the Germans, and if Everton's Friedkin Group takeover goes through before the turn of the year, this might open up as the perfect opportunity.

Silas' career in Germany

Silas established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Germany after arriving from French second-division side Paris FC in August 2019, winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the year in 2020/21, having previously helped Stuttgart into the top flight in his debut campaign.

In a remarkable twist, it emerged in June 2021 that the forward has been operating under a false identity and age, a puppet under the influence of his former agent. While he was hit with a €30k (£25k) fine and a three-month suspension by German football authorities, he was absolved of blame.

Actually one year older than was believed, the now 26-year-old has recovered to play a part in Stuttgart's rise over the past few years. Though he only started eight matches in the top flight last year, the winger posted five goals and five assists apiece, highlighting the clinical edge that Everton could benefit from.

Silas' Career in Germany by Season Season Division Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2023/24 Bundesliga 27 (8) 5 5 2022/23 Bundesliga 31 (23) 6 2 2021/22 Bundesliga 9 (3) 0 0 2020/21 Bundesliga 25 (24) 11 5 2019/20 Bundesliga 2. 29 (18) 7 8 Stats via Transfermarkt

Indeed, as per FBref, Silas ranks among the top 13% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals scored, the top 17% for touches in the attacking penalty area, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 12% for through balls per 90, highlighting an impressive range of qualities.

There's so much to like. Silas has skills and fleet feet, a natural goalscoring sense and an underrated playmaking ability. Not only is he able to dazzle with his ball-carrying talent, but he is also capable of opting against barrelling forward and instead picking out the right pass for an attacking teammate - like Calvert-Lewin - should he join the Blues.

Such properties make him the type of winger who is tailor-made for success in the Premier League, with his particular skillset drawing clear comparisons to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

Everton's own Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli might not have been performing at his maximum last season for title-chasing Arsenal, but he's long been regarded as one of the most talented wingers in the Premier League.

Class is permanent, as they say, and the Brazil international looks to be firing himself back into form after posting two goals and two assists apiece over his past three outings in the top division.

According to CIES Football Observatory, the 23-year-old is worth a jaw-dropping £86m in 2024, with his incisive nature and electric dribbling approach leaving him in a special category of winger - it's a category that Silas also resides in.

Indeed, the £12m man is deemed to be a 'similar player' to Martinelli among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues, as per FBref, indicating the apparent likeness between the pair.

Everton need to target this type of profile, injecting initiative into their frontline but also lifting their goal threat to a level that the blue half of Merseyside has not seen with a significant degree of consistency for the past several years.

There are no assurances that Calvert-Lewin is going to remain fit for the duration of the campaign, such is the weight of his injury record, and thus it's crucial that Everton move to sign a new striker in January transfer window.

Silas has battled through adversity during his career but he's returned to showcase his quality and suggest that he has the mettle to succeed in the Premier League. He's even been hailed for his "unstoppable" attacking quality when at his best by journalist Antonio Mango.

To be honest, you need only cast your mind back to April, when Stuttgart defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in the league in what proved decisive in finishing second, ahead of the imperious outfit.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Silas was introduced with little over ten minutes left to play. He scored and assisted in a remarkable performance against one of Europe's big guns. He's got what it takes, and for just £12m, Everton should snap him up in a heartbeat.