Everton will surely be in the market this summer for reinforcements after another disappointing Premier League season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Luis Lopes?

According to The Daily Mail, Everton sent scouts to Scotland last week to take a closer look at Aberdeen striker Luis "Duk" Lopes.

As per the report, the former Benfica centre-forward has caught the attention of the Everton hierarchy following his impressive goal-scoring form in the Scottish Premiership this season amid their search for a capable striker.

Would Luis Lopes be a good signing for Everton?

There is no doubt that Everton are in desperate need of improvements in their attacking threat after failing to replace the goal contributions of Richarlison and the pace unleashed by Anthony Gordon, which has ultimately been the catalyst in their downfall this season.

No other team in the Premier League has scored fewer goals (24) over the campaign so far, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to struggle with injuries and summer signing Neal Maupay failing to offer consistent goal contributions since his arrival.

As a result, the signing of Lopes could be the perfect opportunity for Sean Dyche to finally strengthen his strike force with a reliable performer in front of goal.

Over 32 league appearances, the 23-year-old has scored 16 goals, registered two assists and created four big chances as a marker of his all-round presence.

Furthermore, he's averaging 1.6 shots on goal, 1.5 successful dribbles and has won 5.5 duels per game, proving he has been in fantastic form for his club and contributed massively to the club's six-game unbeaten run.

The Benfica academy graduate has been lavished with praise since his arrival in Scotland last summer, with his former coach Joao Tralhao hailing Lopes' best assets:

"He is powerful, aggressive, strong and he works hard to press. He also has an amazing instinct to score goals and you could see that with every year he progressed.

"He has a real instinct for goal, which is his top quality. He just scores goals, with his right foot, left foot, chest, head or every part of his body. He has scored a few acrobatic goals for Aberdeen and trust me, that is not usual. That is just Duk."

With that being said, if Lopes can deliver a similar output at Goodison Park, he would be a great asset for the Toffees next season as Dyche goes in search of finally replacing the aforementioned Gordon and Richarlison.