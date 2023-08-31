Highlights Everton are targeting one of Sean Dyche's former players before the transfer window closes.

He's more clinical in the final third than Demarai Gray.

A move could cost somewhere in the region of £21m, unless a loan deal is agreed.

Everton might have secured a new talisman in Portuguese striker Beto this week, but the Premier League side are poised for a busy finish to the summer transfer window, with late business expected.

Will Everton sign anyone on transfer deadline day?

According to the Daily Mail's Lewis Steele, West Ham United ace Maxwel Cornet is on Everton's 'list of targets' ahead of the imminent transfer deadline, and could offer some directness from the wide flanks to combat the club's substandard start to the term.

The Ivorian previously played under Sean Dyche's wing at Burnley and enjoyed a prolific stint in Lancashire, though was unable to save the Clarets from relegation.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Everton have completed a wealth of deals this summer already, but £21m-rated Cornet would undoubtedly offer a cutting edge away from the centre-forward position.

How good is Maxwel Cornet?

While Everton have bolstered the attacking channels considerably over the past few months, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi could both find themselves headed for the exit at Goodison Park this week, with both aces admired by suitors.

Indeed, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Beto have the potential to restore the fluidity of a frontline that has yet to break the net in the English top-flight this year, with the Toffees finishing the 2022/23 season 17th as the division's second-lowest scorers.

Cornet would offer something new, and while the £65k-per-week ace has struggled to make a mark in east London after completing a £17.5m transfer from Burnley last summer, injuries have been the inhibiter and his past exploits with relegation-battling Burnley prove his worth on English soil.

As per Sofascore, the 26-year-old plundered nine goals and one assist from just 21 starts for Dyche's Turf Moor side in 2021/22, taking 1.8 shots per game, praised for his "fantastic" finishing by the present Everton manager.

Everton's Gray, who has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and is among the favourites to leave the club, was remarked to be "unbelievable" by pundit Rio Ferdinand last year, and indeed proved a dynamic and forward-thinking cog in the club's battle against relegation.

The Jamaica international scored four goals from 27 starting appearances, taking 1.8 shots per game - like Cornet the season prior.

Considering that Cornet proved to be twice as incisive under Dyche's stewardship at Burnley, doing so at an imperilled outfit falling haplessly into the second tier, the gritty manager clearly hopes to sign one of his most prolific former players in the Premier League, moulding the side to his own creation.

Dyche's admiration is corroborated by one Pep Guardiola, who remarked upon the player's "impressive" exploits upon the Clarets' relegation in 2022.

The 30-cap star has certainly not replicated his feats at the London Stadium, with the West Ham player only making 22 appearances for the side since the start of last term, yet to score himself but laying off five assists.

A series of calf injuries proved detrimental for David Moyes' fleet-footed winger, who only managed five substitute showings in the Premier League before March last season, severing any hopes of an auspicious season on an individual level.

But with Dyche orchestrating his match action once again, Cornet could craft a resurgence to align with Everton's, and considering that he has already proved his worth among a relegation-threatened, Dyche-led outfit, he might be an astute signing ahead of deadline day.