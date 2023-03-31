Sean Dyche is beginning to settle in the role of Everton manager well, leading them to three Premier League wins, and he has given the club the very best chance of survival this season.

While retaining top flight status is his main priority at this moment in time, Dyche will also be looking ahead to the summer transfer window as he looks to assert his own authority to the squad.

This may mean shipping out players who are underperforming, or simply don’t fit his style of play and Neal Maupay could be one to go.

The £15m arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer has struggled at the Toffees this term, scoring just once in all competitions and with claims that the club are set to make him available for a transfer this summer, the “odd signing” – as dubbed by reporter Richard Buxton – could be set to leave after just 12 months.

This will mean Dyche needs a replacement, especially with forward options at the club light, and they may well be looking at a striker who is starring in Serie A this season.

Could Everton sign Rasmus Hojlund?

According to Tutto Atalanta, Everton are in the race for Hojlund, although they could face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The report states that bidding would have to start between €40-45m (£35-40m), although with his current form, this price could be worth it.

The Danish striker has been in excellent form for Atalanta this term having made the move from Sturm Graz and he has netted seven goals so far.

It's not only his form for the Italian side which is making teams sit up and take note. He made his first start for his country against Finland in their European Championship qualifier last week, scoring a magnificent hattrick in a 3-1 win, before adding another two in Denmark’s shock defeat to Kazakhstan just three days later.

The striker has just turned 20 and clearly has an impressive future ahead of him. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has even dubbed him a “monster in the making” and having started his Serie A and national team career with a bang, this praise is absolutely spot on.

He was also dubbed “scary quick” by journalist Sacha Pisani and there is no doubt he could strengthen a faltering Everton frontline which is lacking any sort of urgency or pace.

That frightening acceleration can be seen in this example against Lazio, where he stormed past a number of defenders to get on the end of ex-Toffees man Ademola Lookman's ball in.

It will be difficult for the Goodison Park side to lure him to Merseyside this summer, but anything can happen during the transfer window.