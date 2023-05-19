Everton need a new forward, and while many supporters of the prestigious Merseyside club may yearn for a marquee signing to catapult the side back into prominence, owner Farhad Moshiri appears to be delving down a shrewder route following recent reports.

Indeed, according to ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), the Blues are poised to compete against Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion for Real Betis striker Raul Garcia, who has enjoyed a prolific season on loan at CD Mirandés.

This follows initial claims from Estadio Deportivo last week that brought the alleged interest to the fore, with the respective clubs 'convinced' that the 22-year-old would be a 'good signing'.

Garcia's deal in Seville expires in 2025, and while he holds a €30m (£26m) release clause, Betis are believed to consider him expendable and would be tempted by bids of as little as €10m (£8m).

Should Everton sign Raul Garcia?

Given the inflated nature of the modern transfer market, Toffees manager Sean Dyche seems to have been presented with a wonderful opportunity to seal a promising new striker for a nominal fee, allowing further expenditure to be conducted elsewhere.

Described as a "composed" striker of the ball by journalist Josh Bunting, Garcia has been plying his trade out on loan this term and has plundered 19 goals and seven assists from 37 matches.

As per Sofascore, the hot prospect has been averaging 2.5 shots and 0.8 key passes per match in the Spanish second tier, and while this is not top-flight football, he has been inducted into regular action with conviction.

His arrival at Goodison Park could displace under-fire forward Neal Maupay, who has been woeful since his £15m move to the club last summer, scoring just one goal from 28 appearances and being lambasted as "wasteful' by writer Tom Childs.

Maupay himself is only averaging 1.2 shots and 0.3 key passes per match, with his exploits minnowed on the pitch by Garcia, who can bring some much-needed youthful exuberance to the Toffees.

Indeed, Everton's floundering Frenchman has not been at the races and then some, and as the £50k-per-week 26-year-old ranks ignominiously among the bottom 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for rate of goals over the past year, as per FBref, it's clear that a change is needed, especially with his club's desperation in fighting to preserve their top-flight status.

Considering the paltry fee that would be required for his services and the prolific start to his career, clinching Garcia's signature might just prove to be one of the more astute and auspicious buys of Everton's recent history and allow them to turn a corner on their recent woes, steering towards success once more.