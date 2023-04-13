Everton are once again struggling in the Premier League with Sean Dyche the latest manager to be roped into the difficult project at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have just eight games left to turn their season around, but are currently only out of the bottom three due to their goal difference, so every point will count as they attempt to fight for their top-flight status over the coming weeks ahead.

There are many reasons the Merseysiders have found life difficult over the last two seasons, with injury issues and poor recruitment strategies two of the biggest detriments to their performances and league form.

The most obvious issue, in particular this term, is the lack of goal contributions in the team following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury issues, Richarlison's summer exit and, more recently, Anthony Gordon's move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

No other team in the entire Premier League has scored fewer goals than Everton so far (23) this campaign, proving that a lot of their issues stem from a lack of proper investment in a prolific goal-scorer over the last 12 months.

However, the powerbrokers at Goodison Park may not need to invest funds in the striker role this summer as academy graduate Tom Cannon has been thriving since joining Championship side Preston North End on loan in January.

How is Tom Cannon doing out on loan?

The talented 20-year-old has risen through the ranks of the Everton academy to finally earn his opportunity to get some much-needed first-team football in the second tier and has taken the step up in his stride so far.

Over 15 league appearances, Cannon has scored seven goals, registered one assist and created three big chances, all while averaging 1.2 shots on target and 1.1 successful dribbles per game.

The young goal machine has been attracting attention for his fine form in front of goal for Preston, with EFL pundit Dean Ashton lavishing praise on Cannon for his performance over the Easter weekend:

"Yeah, almost one in two [he's scored], which at Championship level is incredible for such a young player - with such little experience. But, he is looking more and more comfortable and confident."

Despite tallying up 51 goals and 14 assists in the youth set-up back at Finch Farm, the striker has only ever made three appearances in the senior team, averaging just ten minutes per display.

However, that could be about to change as Cannon's output in just a few months at Preston has comfortably eclipsed Neal Maupay's one goal over the entire season so far and the breakthrough star could be exactly the player that Dyche needs to increase the goal contributions.

The Frenchman has been a particularly poor acquisition after his arrival from Brighton last summer while the alternative in Ellis Simms, although having scored against Chelsea, still only has one senior goal himself for the Toffees.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Dyche to give Cannon an opportunity to prove himself in the first team next term, as he could finally be the answer to their biggest problem.