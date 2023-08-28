Highlights Everton are close to signing Beto but he's not the only forward that could arrive at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are targeting a former Liverpool player who was once dubbed a 'goal machine'.

He has immense experience in the English top flight.

Everton are finally starting to wrap up their summer transfer activity after narrowly avoiding relegation last season and opening their seasonal account this time around with three losses from three Premier League matches, yet to score.

Sean Dyche and his team will be emboldened by the imminent arrival of Udinese talisman Beto, who is expected to sign on a €30m (£26m) deal.

Given that the Toffees only scored 34 goals in the top-flight last term - the second-lowest in the division - it's understandable that fresh faces have been targetted, with Dyche seemingly interested in adding a further name to the ranks.

Who are Everton interested in signing?

According to The Sunday Mirror (27/08, p77) - via the Liverpool Echo - West Ham United striker Danny Ings is being considered by the Goodison Park side as Dyche looks to combat the poor start to the campaign.

The nomadic striker was subject to a failed attempt from the Toffees in January, who are now tempted to revisit their interest after struggling to sign Che Adams from Southampton.

How many goals has Danny Ings scored?

Once lauded as a "goal machine" by journalist Joe Prince-Wright, Ings enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career with Southampton on the south coast, plundering 46 goals from 100 matches at an admirable rate of scoring.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Last season, Ings scored eight goals and supplied two assists in the Premier League despite only starting 15 games, with the 31-year-old swapping Aston Villa for the Hammers for £15m at the campaign's midpoint.

Despite going on to win the Europa Conference League, scoring once during his time in the competition, the one-time Liverpool ace is not earning the regular match action he strives for, and at Everton, he could have a real opportunity to return to prominence in the English top-flight.

He would certainly prove an upgrade on Neal Maupay, who has scored just one goal from 31 matches on Merseyside since completing a £15m transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

In fact, the 26-year-old Frenchman ranks among the bottom 3% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the bottom 5% for assists per 90, as per FBref - branded a "disaster" by journalist Paul Brown.

The £125k-per-week Ings, while he hasn't had a starring role for some time now, is a proven striker in the Premier League and still managed to maintain a respectable rate of scoring last year despite his largely bit-part role, having previously been called "lethal" by Chris Sutton.

Given Maupay's dreadful experience at Goodison Park thus far, he can hardly be entrusted with a talismanic role at a time when Dyche needs a trusty figure to lead the line.

And while Ings is not quite as formidable as he once was, he could play an important role and complement the likes of Beto and Calvert-Lewin - if the latter can reclaim form and fitness - and aid Everton as they seek an escape from their troubles.