Everton moved to seven games without a win in the Premier League on Monday night as they were unable to find a winner against Leicester away from home.

Sean Dyche's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Dean Smith's men as goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi helped them to pick up a point, which has left them one point away from 17th-placed Leeds United.

They were also dealt a huge blow during the game as first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman was stretchered off the pitch after a horrific collision with a Leicester player, with Dyche admitting that it is "probably going to be more serious than not" after the match, which could put the rest of his season in doubt.

Who will replace Seamus Coleman?

Central defender Ben Godfrey has often been deployed at right-back - as well as at left-back - in recent weeks but the Toffees boss must replace the Ireland international by bringing Nathan Patterson in from the start ahead of the ex-Norwich man.

The Scottish defender is a natural right-back and should be the obvious candidate to come in, particularly when you consider how poorly Godfrey has performed.

In 13 Premier League appearances, the Englishman has averaged a dismal Sofascore rating of 6.42 and been dribbled past 1.4 times whilst making 2.1 tackles and interceptions per match.

Patterson, meanwhile, has averaged a score of 6.69 and made 3.4 tackles and interceptions whilst being dribbled past 1.1 times per outing in 16 top-flight games.

The ex-Rangers defender has performed to a higher standard than Godfrey from a defensive perspective this season, as shown by the aforementioned statistics, and with a potential relegation looming, Dyche must side with the player who is less of a liability in their own third.

Patterson, who was once hailed as an "absolute diamond" by writer Peter Guy, also has the potential to make things happen further up the pitch.

Meanwhile, former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy once hailed the way the right-back "bombs forward", with the defender creating three chances and one 'big chance' in two Premiership starts for Rangers last term, and he could provide energy at the top end of the pitch as well as in defence.

Therefore, Dyche must finally unleash the rarely-seen £11.5m talent, who has not started in the Premier League since the 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of January, as Coleman's replacement instead of putting Ben Godfrey out of position once again.