An update has emerged on Everton and their interest in signing Iliman Ndiaye in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Iliman Ndiaye to Everton?

According to Football Insider, the Toffees remain keen on a deal to snap up the Sheffield United centre-forward ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the club failed in their attempts to sign the Senegal international during the January transfer window as Sean Dyche was unable to bolster his squad after arriving in Merseyside.

It is stated that the Blades could be forced to cash in on the attacker for a fee in the region of £15m if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

Where does Iliman Ndiaye play?

Ndiaye plays in the Championship for Sheffield United and is mainly deployed by manager Paul Heckingbottom as a support striker or as a centre-forward, which means that the gem could come in to improve Dyche's options at the top end of the pitch.

The 23-year-old could arrive as a big upgrade on current Everton striker Neal Maupay, who is a similar type of player in that he is a sub-6 foot number nine who works best alongside another attacker.

In the Premier League this season, the Frenchman has struggled badly since making the move from Brighton last summer and is on one goal and zero assists in 20 appearances so far.

The 26-year-old attacker has averaged a dismal Sofascore rating of 6.59 and missed five 'big chances' throughout the campaign, which shows how wasteful the flop has been in front of goal.

Ndiaye, meanwhile, has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 36 Championship appearances for Sheffield United - averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.05.

He has created six 'big chances' for his teammates and produced one key pass per outing, while the Toffees dud has created 0.3 per game, illustrating that the attacker can regularly open up opposition defences to go along with his goal scoring quality.

The Blades star, who was once hailed as a "FIFA cheat code" by former team-mate Tom Graham, could offer more than Maupay at the top end of the pitch, both in terms of his finishing and his creativity based on their respective statistics this season, if he can make the step-up to the top-flight.

Therefore, Dyche could land a £15m upgrade on his current French flop by striking a deal to sign the Senegal international from Sheffield United this summer.