Everton are working on adding important new additions to their squad after struggling to retain their Premier League status last season and now a new update has emerged on a top target.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's price tag?

According to Football Insider, Everton are now in pole position to complete the signing of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

As per the report, the Italian talent has been attracting interest from Serie A champions Napoli, however, don't currently have the funds to sanction a move which has given Everton the edge in the race for Gnonto's signature.

It is further claimed that a £20m bid would be enough to acquire his services ahead of next season, as Leeds are keen to bolster funds in order to sign players who can help them compete in the Championship next season.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's style of play?

Everton's attacking threat has suffered significantly over the last two seasons due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's constant injury issues and the departures of Anthony Gordon and Richarlison, so strengthening the forward line should be the highest priority for Sean Dyche over the remainder of the transfer window.

The Toffees have already completed the free transfer of former Aston Villa veteran Ashley Young to bolster the full-back depth ahead of next season, however, bringing in creative talents in the forward line is absolutely essential.

As a result, Farhad Moshiri could repeat his Richarlison masterclass by getting a deal done for Gnonto this summer, as his Premier League experience and stand-out impact on Leeds during his first season in the top-flight would be incredibly valuable.

Everton secured the signing of Richarlison back in 2018 when he was 21 years old and a stand-out performer for Watford in the top flight, scoring five goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances having made a name for himself in the top flight at a young age.

However, the Brazilian found himself struggling in the team towards the end of his stay at the club.

The tricky forward went on to become a Goodison Park talisman under a number of managers who have come and gone, scoring 53 goals and registering 14 assists over 152 appearances before making the move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Now Gnonto could emulate Richarlison's journey to Merseyside with the exciting prospect proving himself to be effective in the final third also from a young age, with four goals and four assists delivered in all competitions.

That said, like his Brazilian positional peer, he has struggled to consistently deliver, which could be largely blamed on the managerial inconsistencies and limited game-time at Elland Raod.

Aside from his goal contributions, the 19-year-old delivered three big chances and averaged one key pass, 1.2 tackles and won four duels per game, despite only making 14 league starts and playing 56 minutes per appearance, as per SofaScore.

The lack of consistent first-team football did not deter huge praise being heaped upon Gnonto over last season though, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in awe of the Italy international's talents:

"To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position. Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Everton to complete a deal for Gnonto this summer, as he could be exactly the fresh perspective Dyche needs in the attacking line next season.