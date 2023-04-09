Everton have had another difficult season in the Premier League and Sean Dyche has been tasked with the challenge to secure survival from relegation over the remaining fixtures.

The Toffees have only avoided a drop into the bottom three by goal difference following their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend, however, there has been promising signs that Dyche could be the manager to lead them to safety.

The former Burnley boss has picked up 11 points from his first ten games in charge at Goodison Park, which is an incredible achievement given the form the squad were in when he inherited the burden from Frank Lampard.

Indeed, there is still a long way to go for the Merseysiders before they are comfortable in retaining their Premier League status with just eight games left to repair the damage already done at Goodison, however, should the manager save Everton at the end of the campaign, there will need to be serious recruitment done in the summer.

Whilst finding the perfect striker will be a key focus for the Everton hierarchy, it will also be important to clear out the players in the squad who are either not providing the squad with the quality needed to comfortably compete in the top flight or just not contributing at all.

The very first of Lampard's transfer disasters that Dyche should seek to repair is that of Portuguese left-back Ruben Vinagre, who has become a forgotten man for many at Goodison Park.

Will Everton permanently sign Ruben Vinagre?

There is no doubt that there are several players that will need to be moved on from the blue side of Merseyside this summer with Dele Alli, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes springing to mind, but there is a very telling decision made by Dyche clearly demonstrating that Vinagre is not in his plans whatsoever.

Mykolenko missed out on the Nottingham Forest clash through illness, and the Everton boss leaned on centre-back Ben Godfrey to take the starting spot in the left-back position, which has further raised questions about the point of Vinagre even being at the club and not being selected to compete for the position with his Ukrainian teammate.

Everton correspondent for the Liverpool Echo, Joe Thomas, raised a point about Vinagre's absence ahead of the Forest clash:

"Penny for Ruben Vinagre's thoughts as Vitalii Mykolenko misses out through illness and Ben Godfrey starts ahead of him. Not saying it is the wrong call, but that is a loan move that gets increasingly baffling as the season goes on."

In fact, the 24-year-old full-back has only made four appearances since his arrival on a season-long loan last summer, with just 204 minutes tallied up in all competitions and just 24 minutes in the Premier League so far.

With that being said, it would make no sense for Everton to trigger their £17m option to buy this summer as the money would be better invested in other areas of the pitch that are in desperate need of improvement.