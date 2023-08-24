Everton have been bolstering the first-team fold this summer and may yet make another deal to improve the club's chances in the Premier League.

However, the esteemed Finch Farm academy could yet welcome a prodigious new talent this month, with Director of Football Kevin Thelwell aware of the importance of maintaining the club's underbelly.

The Toffees have lost both of their opening matches of the 2023/24 season, but with striker Che Adams reportedly closing in on a £15m move to Merseyside, perhaps bolstering the youth ranks would be a prudent move.

What's the latest on Sverre Nypan to Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton boss Sean Dyche could soon welcome Rosenberg talent Sverre Nypan to the club, with the club sending scouts to watch the 16-year-old prodigy against Hearts last week.

Manchester City are also monitoring the prodigy's situation, but the Everton hierarchy feel they can offer the prospect a swifter, more favourable route to first-team football.

Who is Sverre Nypan?

Still firmly in his formative years, Nypan has waltzed into Rosenberg's first-team with age-belying confidence, having made 15 appearances this season, scoring twice and earning one assist, described as a "wonderkid" by web editor Muhammet Atmar.

The teenage talent's performances have come in something of a mixed bag; as per Sofascore, the Norwegian starlet has completed 79% of his passes in Eliteserien, averaging one shot and 0.5 key passes per game in his central role.

However, he has only recorded 0.5 tackles and 0.2 interceptions and clearances per game, also succeeding in just 42% of his ground duels, highlighting the improvements needed to his physicality and hardiness, though at such a young age he is hardly expected to be anything close to the finished article.

Goal report that the dynamo is considered the 'next Martin Odegaard' by those within Manchester City, who are looking to add the latest precocious talent to their formidable academy ranks, and Everton could potentially make a future-defining move by convincing Nypan to choose Goodison Park as the place to kickstart his professional career.

Odegaard, Nypan's compatriot, completed a highly-publicised transfer to Real Madrid from homeland outfit Stromsgodset in 2015 for a reported €3m (£2m), and while he did not rise to the fore with Los Blancos, Arsenal secured his signature for an initial £30m in August 2021 after he impressed during a six-month loan stint.

Now the Gunners' club captain, the 24-year-old has forged 108 displays for the north London club, scoring 25 goals and supplying 15 assists.

He is unequivocally one of finest midfielders on the globe, hailed as "world-class" and a "real leader" for Mikel Arteta's men by journalist Declan Carr, instrumental in his side's renaissance over the past few years, now title-challengers after failing to qualify for the Champions League for six successive seasons.

An all-encompassing "wizard" of a gem - as praised by footballer Babayele Sodade - Odegaard ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for goals, the top 13% for assists, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 12% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

While circumstances somewhat differ, Nypan would be wise to choose Everton over the Citizens, earning an instant shot at rising to prominence at a club that can promise a clear pathway to the first team.

Also boasting leadership qualities like Odegaard - Nypan has captained the Norwegian U17 side - Dyche could get his hands on a bona fide prodigy, and the kitchen sink must be thrown at ensuring his future lies on Merseyside.