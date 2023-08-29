Highlights Everton are interested in signing a defender before the transfer window closes.

Valued at just £8m, it would be a bargain for Sean Dyche and co.

The player in question had the best pass success rate in the Bundesliga last season.

Everton are scrambling to get some last-minute business completed to improve the squad at Goodison Park before the transfer window shuts, and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

Will Everton sign anyone before transfer deadline day?

According to Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton could well make one more signing before the window shuts.

Indeed, the reporter notes that there is interest from the Toffees in signing Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi.

As per the report, Di Marzio states that the Toffees are in talks with the Bundesliga club about a potential move for their defender before the deadline on Friday.

Do Everton need another defender?

Whilst the main focus will be on bolstering the attacking threat on the blue side of Merseyside during the remaining days of the summer transfer window, bolstering the defensive presence to improve performances will also be essential if they are to have any hope of staying in the Premier League.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

The Toffees are currently rock bottom in the top-flight table after picking up no points from their first three outings this season, something that will be both incredibly concerning and frustrating for Sean Dyche as he attempts to stabilise the ongoing issues at the club.

Yerry Mina and Conor Coady have both departed permanently this summer, whilst Mason Holgate has gone on loan to Southampton for the season, leaving the Everton boss with little depth in his defensive set-up as only Jarrad Branthwaite's return from a loan with PSV Eindhoven has boosted Dyche in the back-line.

Indeed, it might not seem like the highest priority for the Merseysiders to be investing their time in signing defenders at this late stage of the transfer window but Michael Keane has struggled to be effective in his role alongside James Tarkowski, whilst the latter is now in his 30s and in need replacing in the not so distant future.

As a result, Elvedi could well be the answer to their current woes.

What is Nico Elvedi good at?

The signing of Elvedi would be a great piece of business for Everton in their pursuit to improve their performances over the long campaign ahead, as the Swiss talent could well be a repeat of their successful Tarkowski move that cleaned up the backline at the beginning of last term.

A year on, and Everton require another defender to make the same impact that Tarkowski had. Fortunately, Elvedi has all the tools to improve them.

Over 32 Bundesliga appearances last season, the 26-year-old titan was imperious in a whole host of areas.

He notably scored three goals and kept eight clean sheets with those stats making it no surprise that he's caught the eye of the Premier League.

He further won 59% of his ground and aerial duels combined, as well as averaging a whopping 4.5 clearances per game, proving he is a huge presence on the pitch.

Not only that, the talented centre-back ranked first for pass completion in the entire Bundesliga over the 2022/23 campaign, as well as ranking fourth for clearances and sixth for touches, as per FBref.

Elvedi has been the recipient of high praise for his performances in Germany, with former Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl waxing lyrical about the player's impact:

"Nico Elvedi has played with incredible composure and consistency for months. He often goes under the radar as a defender."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to secure a deal for Elvedi as his reported £8m price tag would be a steal for Everton, and would offer Dyche a great prospect for the future of the defensive set-up.