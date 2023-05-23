An update has emerged on Everton and their plans to potentially upgrade their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Che Adams to Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees are one of the clubs showing an interest in signing Southampton centre-forward Che Adams ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Scottish marksman is expected to secure a move away from St. Mary's in the coming months following his side's relegation down to the Championship.

It is stated that the 26-year-old is eager to continue playing in the Premier League and would like to seal a move back to the top flight, with Everton and Leeds among the teams eyeing up a possible swoop.

What is Che Adams' style of play?

The Scotland international is not a prolific striker who is likely to plunder over 20 goals for the Toffees in the Premier League but he is a hard-working number nine who defends from the front.

Sean Dyche could, therefore, unearth his new Ashley Barnes by swooping to sign Adams this summer as the English boss had great success with the former Austria U20 international during their time together at Burnley.

Barnes scored 42 goals in 200 Premier League appearances for the Clarets and added to his semi-regular contributions in the final third by being an excellent defender for the team.

In the 2020/21 campaign, when Dyche last managed to keep the Lancashire side in the top flight, the now-Norwich ace ranked in at least the top 47% of players in his position in the division for tackles, interceptions, blocks, clearances, and aerial duels won per 90.

This included him ranking in at least the top 12% for aerial duels and blocks per 90, respectively, and these statistics show that Barnes battled hard to cut out opposition attacks before they got further up the pitch.

Adams, who ex-boss Ralph Hasenhuttl dubbed a "ketchup bottle phenomenon" for his goal spurts, could fulfil a similar role for Dyche based on his performances for Southampton this season.

The £30k-per-week ace ranks in the top 49% or higher in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues for tackles, interceptions, clearances, and aerial battles won per 90.

These statistics show that the forward, who has scored 12 Premier League goals since the start of last season, is an above-average defender in his position and he could lead the press from the front for Dyche in the same way that Barnes did for him at Burnley by making regular defensive interventions.

Therefore, Adams could be a dream signing for the Everton head coach this summer, as a striker who can chip in with goals and work his socks off for the team, and they must beat Leeds to his signature in the coming months.