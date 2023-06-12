Everton are likely to dip into the market this summer to add some much-needed quality into their forward line and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

According to A Bola, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

As per the report, the Toffees will need to compete with Leeds United, Fulham, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure his signature this summer and it is claimed that his Championship club will command a transfer fee of €20m (£17m).

Would Gyokeres be a good signing for Everton?

There is no doubt that Gyokeres would be a warmly welcomed addition at Goodison Park this summer after the struggles the club have faced over their Premier League season in front of goal.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers scored fewer goals (31) than Everton (34) over the 38-game campaign which led to a hard-fought relegation scrap at the bottom of the table, that saw the Merseysiders only saved inside the final 45 minutes of the season.

As a result, the signing of a prolific and confident goalscorer will be essential this summer if the club is to have any chance of comfortably competing and Gyokeres could be the perfect profile of forward to take on the task.

Everton have had huge success with strikers who use their height to beat opponents to the ball in dangerous positions with 6 foot 2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin and 6 foot 3 Romelu Lukaku two of the most consistent strikers the Toffees have had in the last decade, and now Gyokeres could follow in their footsteps to guide the team out of trouble.

Over 46 Championship appearances, the 6 foot 1 monster - hailed "unplayable" by former Coventry teammate Maxime Biamou - scored 21 goals, registered ten assists and created nine big chances, as well as averaging three shots on goal and 1.3 shots on target per game, proving that he is a huge presence in the centre-forward role.

Not only that, the 25-year-old Swedish striker has displayed a number of similarities to the aforementioned Lukaku this season, with the Belgian just two inches taller but using a similarly bullish approach to the game.

Indeed, they are comparable when it comes to shot-on-target rate (39.1% v 40.8%), goals per shots on target (0.14 v 0.16), pass completion rate (67.3% v 68.6%), shot-creating actions per 90 (4.27 v 3.96) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.47 v 0.60), as per FBref.

With that being said, the signing of Gyokeres would be a big coup for Everton and if he could emulate his Championship form in the top flight in would put the Toffees in a great position to improve and compete comfortably next season.