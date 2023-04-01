Everton have struggled to comfortably compete in the Premier League once again this season and Sean Dyche has been working hard to save the club from relegation.

The Toffees have just ten games left to secure survival and are currently just two points clear of the bottom three going into their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night and after going unbeaten in their last three league games will be hoping they can continue to pick up crucial points.

Indeed, Everton have suffered a number of troubling injury concerns this season with Dominic Calvert-Lewin again unable to retain his fitness which has weakened the forward line considerably over the campaign so far.

Not only that, Richarlison's summer exit and Anthony Gordon's shock move to Newcastle United in January have both heavily contributed to the lack of options and depth Dyche has in his attacking threat, which has left Everton with the joint-worst goal tally (22) in the entire Premier League season.

As a result, should the former Burnley boss keep his team up this season the club must focus on finding new additions who can properly replace those departed forwards and significantly increase the goal contributions in the team.

One player who has long been linked with a move to Goodison Park is Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, a goal-scoring machine who could be exactly what Everton needs next season to avoid another relegation scrap and dominate games more frequently.

Will Everton sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer?

There is no doubt that big changes need to be made and reinforcements need to be signed this summer if Everton maintain their Premier League status.

The club has been waiting for 18 months to see Calvert-Lewin get back to his best without success, and they are now in a position where they cannot afford to wait any longer or rely on the England striker to regain his form.

That is why the signing of Gyokeres could be monumental for the Merseysiders this summer as the presence of a prolific goalscorer has been sorely missed over the last two seasons.

Over 38 Championship appearances, the Swedish striker - who Jamie Mackie claimed is the "full package" - has scored 18 goals, registered eight assists and created nine big chances, as well as averaging 3.1 shots on goal and 1.6 key passes per game, which has led to the 24-year-old becoming the second-highest scoring player in the entire second tier so far.

It is clear that the Coventry star is a hard-working and creative contributor, something that would be massively valuable to Dyche if he could continue his incredible form on the blue side of Merseyside next season.

Despite Everton's serious financial concerns, the reported £20m fee set on Gyokeres should be an achievable price to meet due to the £45m sale of Gordon and the €28m (£25m) agreement in place with Juventus for Moise Kean.

With that being said, Dyche could get Goodison Park rocking again next season if the club can complete the signing of Gyokeres and ultimately improve the performances to get the Toffees back to competing comfortably.