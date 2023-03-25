Everton have struggled majorly this season, although recent signs under Sean Dyche prove that there is life in the club yet as they look to maintain their top-flight status.

In the Premier League this season, the Toffees have conceded 40 goals, the joint-seventh worst record in the division, while in terms of goals scored, they have managed just 22 all campaign, and this total ranks them as the joint-lowest scorers in the league.

Dyche’s aim will be to get his side to score much more often over the coming weeks, however with Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with injury and scoring just once all season, what the manager would give for a player who could offer a significant attacking threat and score plenty in order for the club to secure survival.

Former Finch Farm alumni Wayne Rooney would be the ideal candidate for the role and there is no doubt he could thrive under Dyche.

Could Wayne Rooney save Everton?

Judging by his wonderful career and ability to find the net on numerous occasions despite not being a conventional striker, if Rooney was the forefront of the Everton attack this term, they wouldn’t be languishing near the drop zone.

Having started his career on Merseyside, Rooney would go on to net 28 goals in 117 appearances for the Toffees, emerging onto the scene with a stunning goal against Arsenal in 2002 and Sir Alex Ferguson lured him to Manchester United in the summer of 2004.

Rooney turned into one of the finest forwards of his generation, scoring 253 goals for United while winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League winners medal along with countless other domestic trophies to establish himself as a club legend.

Ferguson even dubbed him “truly world-class” and truth be told, Everton are in desperate need for a player like Rooney.

His ability to score goals of all varieties, from two-yard tap-ins to 35-yard volleys, Rooney had it all. Add in his combative nature, dogged determination and the work rate which could rival a thoroughbred, it’s no wonder he became one of the best English players of all time.

Journalist Tom Williams lauded him for being “lethal” during the 2009/2010 campaign, where he ended up scoring 34 goals in all competitions and if Dyche had a prime Rooney at his behest, he could certainly forget all about Calvert-Lewin and the club would surely be challenging for the European places instead of being in a relegation dogfight.