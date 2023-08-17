With just two weeks of the summer transfer window remaining, Everton's squad is taking shape - but manager Sean Dyche is still hoping for further reinforcements.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Everton?

Understandably, the focus has been on patching up a frontline with more semblance to a blunted instrument than a whetted spearhead, with the Toffees narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation last term, scoring more goals (34) than only Wolverhampton Wanderers (31).

Exciting, but young striker Youssef Chermiti has been signed for £15m from Sporting Lisbon, while Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison have penned loan deals with the Goodison Park side.

According to Sky Sports, the Toffees have been in discussion with Leeds United regarding the transfer of Wilfried Gnonto; the latest of four official transfer bids is believed to total £25m, with the Whites reiterating their stance that the Italy international, aged 19, is unequivocally not for sale.

Dyche is clearly keen to bring the Italian gem to Goodison Park this month.

What position is Wilfried Gnonto?

There has been a litany of issues for Everton vis-a-vis Gnonto's signature, with a succession of offers proving fruitless thus far as Leeds, freshly relegated from the top-flight, put their best efforts into retaining their talented squad.

Hopes at Elland Road for a true blue show of support have gone awry, with a raft of first-team players departing the club - including Harrison to Everton.

There is evidently a reluctance to part with a player heralded as a "firework" by pundit Noel Whelan for his energy and effervescence on the ball, but then Leeds have fallen and this is the reality of sliding down the ladder.

Gnonto has made it crystal-clear that he wants to pursue a move away, however, and the Whites may well decide to cash in now on a player with no desire to remain at a side in desperate need of some cohesion and uniformity after a testing period, and as the transfer market approaches the business end Everton could sign their man.

Signing from FC Zurich for £4m last summer, Gnonto only scored four goals and assisted four more in his first season in English football, but made a remarkable impression with his ferocious gliding gait and "electric pace", as claimed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also hailed the 12-cap Italian as an "absolute nightmare for defenders".

Ranking among the top 25% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 18% for successful take-ons and the top 4% for blocks per 90, as per FBref, Gnonto is growing into a phenom with a bundle of creativity, a directness and tenacity that sets him up for a prosperous career.

Everton are also interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's talent forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming this month that Everton are exploring a €35m (£30m) deal for the 21-year-old Frenchman, starting on an initial loan.

Like Gnonto, Ekitike scored four goals and assists apiece last season, though he did so with the free-flowing French champions, not beleaguered Leeds.

The £80k-per-week attacker does rank among the top 3% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 4% for assists and the top 2% for interceptions per 90, illustrating the rounded skill set that Dyche could wield so effectively, but his goalscoring feats have not exactly evoked confidence during his time with PSG, ranking among the bottom 20% for goals per 90.

He would not bring the cutting edge desired as a central talisman, and while he can play out on the left wing, Gnonto would unquestionably be a better fit and could provide dynamism and 'electricity' to the Goodison Park flanks.

This does still leave the centre-forward position somewhat thin, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness levels not convincing and Neal Maupay's shooting boots non-existent, scoring once from 30 Everton appearances, but it would enrich the overall offensive flow, nonetheless.

Once dubbed "tremendous" and a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus, Gnonto is truly a precocious talent and could be one of European football's most exciting attacking stars in a few years.

Everton will just hope that they do not watch him dazzle and dance on the major stage from afar, with a rueful gaze.