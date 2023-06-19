Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements following another hard-fought Premier League relegation scrap and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton are in ongoing talks with Leeds United to sign their winger Wilfried Gnonto according to one journalist.

As per a report, it's claimed that Everton are keen to sign the young talent this summer, however, there is a need to compromise on the price of the player with a €30m (£26m) fee touted elsewhere.

Who would Gnonto replace in the Everton team?

There is no doubt that Sean Dyche will be keen to strengthen his attacking threat at Goodison Park this summer after failing to compete comfortably in the top flight last season.

The Toffees finished 17th with just two points saving them from a drop into the Championship and only Wolverhampton Wanderers scored fewer goals than the Everton side over the 38-game campaign, demonstrating a real need to improve the performances in front of goal.

It was reported by Sky Sports last week that Fulham are keen to sign winger Demarai Gray this summer and with just 12 months remaining on his current contract, it could be a real opportunity for the Merseysiders to cash in and earn a profit on their £1.7m signing, especially if they can secure a deal for Gnonto.

Over 24 Premier League appearances last season, the 19-year-old talent scored two goals, registered four assists and created three big chances, as well as averaging one key pass, 1.2 tackles and four duels won per game.

Coincidentally, Gray has been named as one of the most comparable players to Gnonto over the last 12 months - as per FBref - with the pair boasting a number of similarities.

When comparing the attacking duo's output throughout 2022/23 in the top flight, there are several key attributes that they match up on including shot-creating actions per 90 (3.32 v 3.37), goal contributions (6 v 5), shots on target (33.3% v 38.6%) and pass completion (72.3% v 69.1%).

Despite Leeds' troubles, the teenage sensation has attracted a lot of attention in his breakout season, with former Hibernian striker Tam McManus lavishing praise on the Italy international:

"He just looks like a little pocket rocket. He looks like he has a real low centre of gravity and he looks absolutely tremendous."

With that being said, if Dyche is happy to sanction an exit for Gray this summer then the signing of Gnonto would be a major coup and if the Italian can continue to develop his skills with consistent football at Goodison Park next season, there is no reason why he can't have a huge impact on improving the performances in front of goal.