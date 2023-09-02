Highlights Everton spent large parts of the transfer window trying to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds.

Fortunately, Sean Dyche may already have a young talent who boasts similar qualities.

He's played in all three of the club's Premier League fixtures this season.

Everton’s woeful start to the season shows no sign of holding up as Sean Dyche has seen his men slip to three consecutive Premier League defeats and even a comeback victory over Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup won’t be much of a confidence boost considering it took a late winner to defeat them.

His transfer dealings haven’t hit the ground running either and the former Burnley boss will need to start securing wins in the league or the pressure will soon start to pile on.

With Dyche looking to strengthen his squad before yesterday's deadline, the Toffees had bids rejected for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto with reports claiming the chase proved futile in the end as they failed to get a deal over the line.

Why did Everton not sign Wilfried Gnonto?

The Merseyside outfit had been perennially linked with the Italian for large chunks of the summer transfer window, yet they failed to bring him to Goodison Park.

The youngster even handed in a transfer request two weeks ago amid the interest from Everton, as he clearly felt that the top flight was his level following a decent campaign for Leeds.

Everton reportedly made four offers for the player, yet each one was swiftly rejected by the Championship side and now Dyche will have to either wait to rekindle a move for him in January or deploy someone else who is similar to the 19-year-old.

Dyche may turn to the academy in order to find a player who could give Everton the qualities that Gnonto has given Leeds recently.

Indeed, Lewis Dobbin may just be the ideal candidate to make a name for himself in the senior side.

Who is Lewis Dobbin?

Hailed as “unbelievable” by Derby County writer Jake Barker during his spell on loan at the Rams last season, the 20-year-old can operate across a few positions and also has a keen eye for goal, netting five times and grabbing six assists for the League One side.

Before embarking on his temporary spell away from the club during the 2022/23 season, Dobbin displayed his talents across the youth sides at Everton and scored 20 goals while registering 13 assists across 60 matches.

This indicates that the winger either scores or assists every 1.8 games, a solid return for the left-attacker, and he was rewarded for his recent form by Dyche, who has played him in all three of Everton’s league ties this term.

Hailed as a “crowd lifter” by BBC Radio Derby reporter Dominic Dietrich, Dobbin has succeeded with 1.7 dribbles per game – a success rate of 50% - and showcased his tenacious side by winning four total duels per game, not bad for someone who has averaged just 42 minutes each match.

It is that ability to beat a man that makes him so similar to the aforementioned Gnonto, who happens to complete a whopping 2.5 dribbles per game this season in the Championship.

Dyche desperately needs someone to inject a spark into this Everton side and with them missing out on Gnonto, another player will need to be found who could replicate his abilities.

Dobbin could certainly be that person and the more games he plays for the club, the better he will get.