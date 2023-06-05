Everton are believed to be interested in a potential move for the Dutch striker Wout Wegorst over the coming months following their Premier League survival.

How many goals did Weghorst score?

Once again, the Toffees found themselves scrapping away at the wrong end of the table in the English top flight and relied on a final-day victory to secure their safety.

As a result, it would be expected Sean Dyche would be keen to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign with the addition of further quality.

Everton have now spent the last two campaigns battling away at the bottom end of the table and with a new stadium being constructed, they cannot really afford to be relegated.

Weghorst is now set to leave Manchester United following the end of his loan spell at Old Trafford and Alex Crook has told TalkSPORT that the Red Devils are not expected to take up his permanent option.

This is probably a result of his largely underwhelming time under Erik ten Hag where he was not able to return a single goal in his 17 Premier League appearances.

However, it seems as if his former manager, Dyche, could be keen to keep him in the English top flight for next season having previously coached him at Burnely:

"Yeah, I think it's fairly obvious that Manchester United won't be taking up the option to sign Weghorst permanently. He didn't score a single Premier League goal."

"Everton I'm told are very keen. Obviously played under Sean Dyche at Burnley, he's a very Sean Dyche-type player probably isn't a Vincent Kompany-type player when you look at the way that they [Burnley] played their way out of the Championship last season. So certainly I think there's interest there it would come down to a transfer fee and maybe wages as well."

How much does Weghorst earn?

During his time at Burnley under Dyche, Weghorst was only able to provide a return of one goal in 12 appearances in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

This probably won't provide many Evertonians with much confidence over a potential move for the 30-year-old considering the issues they've had in front of goal this season.

Indeed, only one other side - Wolves (31) - had scored fewer goals than the return of 35 from Everton in the top flight this season.

The Dutchman is believed to be earning in the region of £35k-per-week during his time on loan at Old Trafford which would make him a player who could provide good value.

However, his lack of firepower in front of goal has to be a real concern considering Everton's top-scoring striker from this season was Dominic Calvert-Lewin with just two.

Weghorst was hailed as a "pressing monster" by TalkSPORT's Mark Goldbridge, but it seems Everton may need more than just a team player if they are to break away from the relegation battle next season.