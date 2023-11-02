Moise Kean joining Everton from Juventus in the summer transfer window before the 2019/20 season kicked off was meant to be a transfer that saw the Italian striker come into the Toffees and take the Premier League by storm, the young striker leaving Turin behind to make a name for himself in England.

Unfortunately for the now 23-year-old, he would flop at Goodison Park and was subsequently shipped out twice on loan away from Merseyside before rejoining The Old Lady in Serie A permanently this year.

Everton will surely have to manage their brand new signing Youssef Chermiti better in order to avoid another Kean situation occurring, the 19-year-old striker who left Sporting CP for the Toffees this summer barely featuring under Sean Dyche so far this season.

Chermiti will hope that he's gradually given more first-team opportunities and that he grasps these fleeting chances, with Kean struggling to ever get going and find form in a Blues strip in contrast.

Kean's numbers for Everton

Joining the Toffees for an initial £29m fee, Kean was billed as an exciting goalscorer after his exploits with the Juventus U17's and the way in which the youngster had cemented a spot in the starting eleven with the Italian giants - scoring 29 goals from just 36 games with the U17's, a goal return that must have excited the Everton fanbase at the potential of what they could have on their hands.

However, the move to Everton just didn't work for the 6 foot striker with Kean firing blanks more often than not on Merseyside instead of managing lengthy goalscoring streaks.

He would depart the Toffees with a paltry four goals to his name, managing that below-average total from 39 games for the club before upping and leaving to head back to his native Italy.

Mismanaging the youngster somewhat - Kean often only utilised as a substitute with his minutes in the first team drying up towards the latter stages of his Blues career - Dyche will have to manage the current situation with Chermiti carefully in order to avoid deja vu.

Chermiti's numbers this season

Purchased for £15m in the transfer window just gone, the Portuguese striker has bags of raw potential after hitting the back of the net three times for his former employers last season in Liga Portugal after bursting onto the scene in the first team.

Now away from home comforts in Lisbon, he has only been afforded minutes here and there off the bench so far under his new manager.

The teenager has looked out of his depth so far, but the 6 foot 4 striker has only amassed a meagre 34 minutes in the Everton first team set-up to date with Dyche often only giving him a run-out when the clock is ticking down in matches.

Heralded as a "superb prospect" by football journalist Jacek Kulig after scoring and assisting for Sporting in his first two starts with the club, Everton will have to be patient and hope Chermiti comes good instead of rashly throwing him to the wayside.

Averaging an impressive 6.72 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes over the last year, according to FBRef, Chermiti has the attributes to become a top striker in the years to come.

It'll just require Everton to relieve some of the pressure on the colossal striker's shoulders, allowing him adequate time to grow and then hopefully flourish into a sensational attacker for Dyche's men in the years to come.

At present, however, it looks as if he could be following a similar path to that man Kean, even if it is still early days.