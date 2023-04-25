Everton rarely shy away from controversy on and off the pitch and this season has been no different with yet another managerial sacking alongside a troubling Premier League financial investigation.

If that wasn't enough drama for one club, the Toffees are currently battling a tightly contested relegation battle and with just six games left to save their season, sit 18th in the drop zone.

Sean Dyche can barely be blamed for the trouble unfolding at the club, but will be the focal point for the Goodison Park faithful when it comes to damage control on the pitch and will be expected to save the season as his predecessor Frank Lampard did just 12 months ago.

Whether the former Burnley boss manages to retain Everton's Premier League status this season or not, there is a lot of work to be done in the summer in terms of personnel in the squad and developing a better future for the Toffees, with mistakes needing to be repaired and loose ends tied before they return to action next season.

One of those loose ends is no doubt Everton attacker Dele Alli, who was sent out on loan to Besiktas at the start of the season after failing to make an impact on Merseyside.

Sadly, he has already been frozen out by the Turkish club and will recover from his season-ending injury in England.

It is reported that the former England star will have his ties severed at Everton and will be free to leave Goodison this summer, which could pave the way for Dyche to bring through an academy star who could help forget the nightmare that has been Alli's tenure on the blue side of Merseyside.

That breakthrough player could be attacking midfielder and former U18s captain Sean McAllister, who has consistently impressed in the academy and could finally get his chance in the first team.

Who is Sean McAllister?

The 20-year-old talent joined the Blues from Dungannon Swifts back in 2019 and has quickly risen through the ranks of the youth set-up to become a key player for both the U21s and U23s.

This season, the midfielder put in some outstanding performances in the Football League Trophy and ended the tournament as the highest-rated player (8.05) in the entire squad - as per Sofascore.

Over two appearances in the competition, the Northern Irishman - who was dubbed a "great athlete" by Dixie Robinson - scored one goal and registered three assists as a marker of his attacking prowess.

Diving deeper into the stats, McAllister successfully completed 50% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 1.5 key passes and registering 1.5 shots on target per game.

In total, the youngster has tallied up 17 goals and delivered 17 assists in the U18s and U21s with a goal contribution every 143 minutes, further proving that he is a huge presence in the final third.

Last week, Everton's hot prospect was rewarded with a brand new contract to secure his future at the club until the summer of 2024 and he spoke out about his hopes for the future upon penning the deal:

"I have trained a few times with the senior side, and I hope to get a few more in. But I want to keep impressing with the Under-21s and maybe get a loan deal if one comes, too."

Indeed, the player may be keen to go out on loan soon, however, he could become an important player in the first-team squad to bolster the attacking threat at Goodison Park should they either be relegated or find themselves suffering further financial constraints.

With that being said, the future is looking bright for McAllister and if he continues to thrive in the academy, it won't be too long before the youngster follows in the footsteps of Tom Davies, Anthony Gordon and Ellis Simms.