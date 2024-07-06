Looking to add to the recent arrivals of Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison and Tim Iroegbunam, Everton have reportedly sent their first contract proposal in an attempt to win a busy race for the signature of an upgrade on Dwight McNeil this summer.

Everton transfer news

Even as their takeover remains incomplete, Everton have enjoyed a busy summer so far, with three fresh faces emerging to have an impact on Sean Dyche's side next season. Out of the three so far, the standout has undoubtedly been Ndiaye, who arrives from Marseille looking to take the Premier League chance that he opted out of at Sheffield United last summer.

The Toffees aren't done there, either, according to reports, with a deal to sign Sekou Koita seemingly lined up in an attempt to revamp Dyche's attack once and for all. The forward matched Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals last season and could now join up with Ndiaye to form a deadly partnership at Goodison Park alongside a potential McNeil upgrade.

According to TeamTalk, Everton have sent their first contract proposal to Jaden Philogene as they look to beat the likes of Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace to the left-winger's signature. The deal won't come cheap, however, with Hull City reportedly valuing their star man at between £18m and £20m this summer.

That said, Everton haven't been shy when it comes to moving quickly for the right player so far this summer and Philogene is certainly a talent who'd be worth splashing the cash for in the coming months. If Dyche can end the summer window with three fresh faces in his frontline, then he should be better-placed than ever to take the Toffees away from the relegation zone and into the Premier League's mid-table.

"Sublime" Philogene is better than McNeil

Whilst McNeil remains a loyal servant to Dyche following their work together at Burnley and now Everton, the Toffees manager would be getting an instant upgrade in Philogene this summer. The Hull winger is still just 22 years old and is only likely to get better, leaving McNeil's place in serious doubt if he completes a move to Goodison Park.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jaden Philogene Dwight McNeil Minutes 2,810 2,892 Goals 12 3 Assists 6 6 Successful Take-ons 87 30

Whether it's through his output or take-on success, Philogene is a far greater threat down the left-hand side than McNeil. By signing the 22-year-old, Everton could form a superb front three alongside the likes of Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin next season in what should make all the difference in pursuit of mid-table comfort.

Micah Richards is among those to have praised Philogene after he scored a sensational rabona goal against Rotherham last season. The former Manchester City man said on the Rest is Football Podcast: “It was ridiculous… wow. A little bit of freedom, a little bit of flair to even try it. The audacity to do that… and then the execution was just sublime. So difficult to do.”