Already thinking ahead to 2025, Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch one particular target in action as they step up their chase to land his signature for Sean Dyche.

Everton transfer news

After enduring a fairly disastrous start to the current campaign, which looked destined to end in relegation, Everton have found their form to build an impressive five game unbeaten run in the Premier League. At one stage it looked as though that recent run was going to come to a crashing halt against Fulham before Beto headed home out of nowhere to rescue an unlikely point late on at Goodison Park.

On course for survival and looking upwards in the Premier League, those in Merseyside have reportedly turned their attention towards the transfer market and handing Dyche further reinforcements courtesy of pending new owners The Friedkin Group.

Friedkin will no doubt be hoping to make an instant impact and turning straight to the transfer window would certainly do exactly that, which may well see one Championship star arrive.

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Everton have now sent scouts to watch Tom Fellows to step up their move to sign the West Bromwich Albion midfielder in 2025. Joined by the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town in their interest, however, the Toffees may need to act sooner rather than later if they are to sign the 21-year-old.

The right-midfielder, who can also play right-back, has been Carlos Corberan's creative outlet at West Brom so far this season with five assists to his name representing a solid start. The Baggies could fall victim to his success if Everton and other Premier League sides now come calling though.

"Exciting" Fellows could replace Harrison

Given that Jack Harrison's move from Leeds United is still only a loan deal and not permanent, Everton could welcome a permanent upgrade in the form of Fellows when 2025 arrives. The West Brom star is younger than the loanee and has so far enjoyed the type of season that the Toffees needed from Harrison, who is yet to score or assist in nine Premier League games.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Tom Fellows Jack Harrison Goals 0 0 Assists 5 0 Key Passes 16 9 Take-ons Completed 11 9

Completing almost double the amount of key passes that Harrison has managed, a player of Fellows' quality may sharpen an Everton attack looking to carry the Toffees back into the Premier League's top half.

The West Brom man earned the praise of former Leeds man Carlton Palmer during the summer, with the pundit telling Football League World: “He had his breakthrough into the first-team in the last 12 months, and he is an exciting player who is potentially going to have a fantastic future and is going to go up in valuation."

By the time 2025 arrives, Everton will reportedly be among those hoping to welcome Fellows into the Premier League in a deserved step up from England's second tier.