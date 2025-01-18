Everton are now set for talks over a deal to sign an "exceptional" £200k-per-week Premier League player this month, according to a report.

Toffees keen on signing a full-back

The Toffees' defence cannot be blamed for their poor first half of the Premier League season, having shipped the fewest goals of any side outside the top eight, so bringing in new attacking options is likely to be more of a priority for David Moyes this month.

Barcelona's Vitor Roque is one of the forwards on Moyes' shortlist, while contact has also been made with Brighton & Hove Albion to discuss the possibility of Evan Ferguson moving to Goodison Park on a loan deal.

However, the Merseyside club are also keen on signing a new full-back, having identified Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters as a potential target, with the Saints willing to cash-in on the 27-year-old this month, rather than losing him for free in the summer.

Ajax captain Devyne Rensch is another cheap option for the Blues, with the 22-year-old's contract also set to expire at the end of the season, so Moyes is not short on right-back targets.

However, with club captain Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young now likely to be approaching the end of the careers, the manager may be keen to bring in more than one full-back this winter, perhaps strengthening at left-back too.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Everton are now preparing to hold talks with Chelsea over a loan move for Ben Chilwell, who has failed to force his way into Enzo Maresca's plans this season.

The Toffees have already brought in four loanees this season, meaning there is currently no space to bring in one extra player, but Armando Broja's potential exit could free up a spot.

Should Broja return to Chelsea, Moyes may have to choose between Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as the Blues also plan on asking their Premier League rivals about a loan deal for the out-of-favour midfielder.

Chilwell could be a solid signing for Everton

Although the England international has struggled for game time this season, he has 21 England caps to his name, and featured regularly for Chelsea prior to missing large parts of the 2023-24 season due to injury.

The former Leicester City man also impressed during his time with the Foxes, being lauded as "exceptional" by Brendan Rodgers, so he could be a solid signing for Everton if he is able to get back to a similar level.

At 28-years-old, the £200k-per-week defender is 11 years Young's junior, and his previous exploits prove he is undoubtedly capable of pushing Vitaliy Mykolenko for his place at left-back.

As such, it is promising news that Everton plan to ask about the possibility of signing Chilwell, and there should be a very good chance of the move being sanctioned, considering he is reportedly certain to exit Stamford Bridge this month.