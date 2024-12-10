Everton have reportedly made an approach for an attacking player who is "blowing teams away" at the moment, according to a new transfer update.

Doubts over Everton strike force

The Blues are once again battling for their Premier League survival this season, with another disappointing campaign in progress under Sean Dyche. There have been many reasons for Everton's struggles in 2024/25 to date, but the performances of strike duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto have clearly played a part. The pair have scored just one league goal between them in a combined 23 appearances, with the latter failing to net once in the competition.

It has led to doubts over the future of both players, with Calvert-Lewin out of contract at the end of next season and even being linked with a move away from Goodison Park in the January transfer window.

As for Beto, he has flopped since arriving from Udinese last year, not offering anywhere near enough quality leading the line and already being linked with a move away. A return to Serie A could be on the cards, with Torino looking to strike a deal in January and the 26-year-old keen on leaving Everton.

Everton make approach for Brazil starlet

According to journalist Felipe Silva on X, Everton have made an approach for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus over a move to Goodison in January, with the Blues and other Premier League clubs set to make a move in the winter window.

Jesus stands out as an eye-catching option for Everton, at a time when the struggles of Calvert-Lewin and Beto are highlighting the need for attacking reinforcements. The 23-year-old scored on his debut for Brazil and has now won four caps for his country at international level, no doubt hoping to play a prominent role at the 2026 World Cup, especially with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison arguably fading forces.

A tally of eight goals and five assists in 30 appearances for Botafogo may not be a shattering total by Jesus, but All Things Brazil on X have lauded the fact that he is "blowing teams away" currently.

At 23, the Brazilian is a player who should only continue to improve, and while there may be some reservations about him not yet making an impact in European football, Everton will surely see him as an upgrade on Beto, in particular.

There is competition for Jesus' signature, so it won't be easy for the Blues to strike a deal, especially given their current form, but he would feel like a hugely exciting addition if they snapped him up.