After reportedly completing a deal to sign Aston Villa prospect Tim Iroegbunam, Everton have turned their attention to landing Sean Dyche's next priority signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

Despite being stuck at a takeover crossroads, Everton have still managed to splash the cash in a reported £9m deal to sign Iroegbunam this summer. The 20-year-old broke into Unai Emery's Aston Villa side on more than one occasion last season, making 15 first-team appearances in total, but is now set to swap Villa Park for Goodison Park.

The £9m deal should help Villa in their attempts to avoid a profit and sustainability charge from the Premier League, whilst handing Everton a player who's got plenty more to come. Should the midfielder reach his potential, then it could be argued that Dyche will have a natural replacement for Amadou Onana if the Belgian does part ways with the Toffees this summer.

With that deal now reportedly completed and money spent, however, Everton have reportedly turned their attention back towards bargain deals and one particular familiar face in the summer transfer window. According to Romano, Everton are lining up a deal to sign Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United for a second consecutive season.

Reportedly one of Dyche's priorities since the conclusion of the Premier League season, Harrison showed glimpses of his quality when fit and firing at Goodison Park last season and could now maintain his top-flight place with another move. What's more, Leeds' promotion failure should make any deal easier for Everton to complete this summer.

The Toffees may still be searching for new owners, but that doesn't seem to be standing in the way of arrivals, be that Iroegbunam or Harrison up next, as Dyche prepares to finally take his side away from relegation battles in the Premier League.

"Excellent" Harrison would be wise business by Everton

A player with Premier League experience who could arrive in a loan deal to avoid any transfer fee, Harrison makes perfect sense for Everton. The winger saw the start of his loan spell interrupted by a hip injury last season, before he went on to score three goals and assist a further three in a mixed Premier League spell. If Everton can get the Leeds man back to his best, however, then they'll have plenty more to come.

As Leeds suffered relegation in the 2022/23 season, for example, Harrison managed five goals and seven assists in the Premier League, proving to be a bright spark in a campaign to forget at Elland Road. Now, with Dyche looking to take the Toffees into the comforts of mid-table, the 27-year-old could play a crucial part.

Dyche certainly didn't shy away from praising Harrison last season, either, telling EvertonTV: “People like Jack came into the side. He’s been absolutely terrific. He’s hardly played but he looks clear and he said he felt clear and I thought he was excellent tonight to come in and work as he did.”