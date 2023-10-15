While Everton may be an exception to the rule, when comes it to the Premier League, players who up and leave the Netherlands for pastures new in the English top flight often succeed.

Obvious examples from the past of Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal and Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United show Dutch talents taking to the pressures of English football like a duck to water, whilst the modern day sees figures such as Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Micky van der Ven and more excel away from their homeland when clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur swoop in.

Still, other players from Holland haven't quite taken to Premier League life quite so swimmingly, as those at Goodison Park have found out in the recent past.

When did Davy Klaassen join Everton?

Davy Klaassen would join the Toffees before the 2017/18 season commenced, purchased by the then-Everton manager - and his compatriot - Ronald Koeman for a £24m transfer fee.

Klaassen had been a consistent performer for Ajax in the Eredivisie before Everton purchased the midfielder, scoring 43 goals for the Amsterdam-based giants over four seasons.

During the 2016/17 campaign, Klaassen would notch up double digits in the league for Ajax which must've alerted the Merseysiders into signing him - assisting ten goals, on top of scoring 14.

These goal contributions wouldn't be enough for Ajax to lift the Eredivisie title, however, pipped to the league crown by one point with rivals Feyenoord champions.

He would join Everton therefore to test himself outside of his native Netherlands, a move that turned out to be disastrous for the attacking midfielder.

How many goals did Davy Klaassen score for Everton?

Klaassen barely featured for the Toffees after joining the club, only managing 249 minutes in total playing in the Premier League for the Merseysiders.

Everton changing manager from Koeman to Sam Allardyce saw Klaassen frozen completely out of the team, whilst Marco Silva's introduction as boss didn't make things any better for the Dutchman - the ex-Ajax man not playing a Premier League match at all between 22nd of September 2017 to the 10th of March 2018.

In his troubled time with the club, Klaassen wouldn't register a single goal or assist.

Werder Bremen would come in and save the midfielder from Liverpool by purchasing him in the summer of 2018, Everton taking a hit in the process by selling the midfielder for a reported fee of £12m.

Where is Davy Klaassen now?

Joining Werder Bremen saw Klaassen rebuild his career in the immediate aftermath of his dire spell with Everton, scoring five goals and assisting five goals in his first season with the German outfit.

He would better this in his second and final season in Bremen, scoring seven times and assisting six goals.

A reunion with Ajax would come up after this, rejoining the Dutch club in 2020 and performing to the peak of his powers once more on home soil.

It's here where the attacking midfielder further rescued his somewhat faltering career in the wake of the doomed move to the Toffees, scoring a further 38 goals for Ajax to cement himself as a true great at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Turbulent times at the Amsterdam club recently - which has seen matches abandoned due to crowd trouble and the Dutch superpower drop to 16th in the Eredivisie - has also seen the 30-year-old move on again.

This time, he's opted for the Serie A with Inter Milan - having now racked up 54 goals and 25 assists since departing Goodison just over five years ago.

It'll be interesting to see if the 30-year-old can perform under pressure now in Italy, but there's no doubting the fact he's resurrected his career since everything went pear-shaped in Merseyside.