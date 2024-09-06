Over the last couple of seasons, Everton have had a real issue with finding the back of the net, with the club producing some measly figures in front of goal.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Sean Dyche’s side only managed 40 Premier League goals over the course of the 38 games - averaging just 1.05 per game - with only bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United scoring fewer.

However, their poor run has continued into the new season, scoring just two goals in the opening three matches - falling to a defeat on every occasion despite leading 2-0 with just three minutes plus stoppage time remaining against Bournemouth last weekend.

The Toffees have attempted to end their poor run with the signing of striker Armando Broja, with the hope that the Albanian can score some crucial goals and help Dyche’s side improve their woeful start to the 2024/25 season.

However, despite the lack of form in the attacking third, one player did enjoy a solid campaign last time around, with his goals helping the club climb clear of any relegation battle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s stats in 2023/24

After numerous years of injury issues, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed to have a great run in the first-team for Everton - providing that focal point for Dyche’s side.

The 27-year-old made 32 appearances over the course of the league season, scoring seven goals - finishing as the club’s joint-top scorer alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure.

He popped up with some vital strikes, including the second goal over local rivals Liverpool, securing a rare Merseyside derby victory for the Toffees.

His subsequent form saw him linked with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United during the transfer window, but Calvert-Lewin stayed put at Goodison with his input in the final third potentially crucial to Dyche’s side this season.

However, the club may have made an error in allowing one player to leave, with the former Toffee starring away from the club over the last 12 months.

The one talent that Everton sold too soon

Given the recent financial issues off the field on Merseyside, Everton have had to offload players to try and raise funds to avoid a PSR breach.

However, they were hit with a combined eight points deducted last season, with their attempts at selling players unsuccessful in raising the funds needed.

The club sold Ellis Simms to Coventry City for £8m - a deal which at the time seemed like a good one given the fact he’d only made 12 first-team appearances for the Toffees.

Ellis Simms' stats for Coventry City (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 46 Goals scored 13 Assists 1 Shots taken 84 Aerials won 51 Pass accuracy 67% Touches in opposition box 149 Stats via FotMob

However, over 12 months on, the 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength under Mark Robins, registering 13 league goals last season - nearly double the tally produced by Calvert-Lewin during the same campaign.

In total, the promising marksman has scored 20 times in just 58 games for his current side in all competitions, while Everton's current number nine has netted just nine goals since the start of 2023/24.

His subsequent transfer value has also increased, with Simms now valued at £8.8m as per Football Transfers, further showcasing the mistake the club made in offloading the talent.

With the club’s current poor form in front of goal, many would’ve wished that they had kept hold of the clinical ace.

With Simms being only 23, he still has huge potential to improve further, potentially becoming a quality Premier League striker in the years ahead - but unfortunately for Dyche’s side, it’s a case of what could have been with the Englishman.