Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been urged to step away from footballing decisions at Goodison Park by talkSPORT's Simon Jordan.

Will Everton avoid the drop?

It has been yet another season which Everton will want to forget in a hurry over the summer with their Premier League status under serious threat.

This comes on the back of last season which offered up a similar story as Frank Lampard's men narrowly avoided the drop in the end.

However, it is apparent the Toffees have not learnt from their lessons last year with just three games remaining to save their top-flight status.

The victory over Brighton & Hove Albion has not only taken them out of the drop zone, but it has also allowed them to open up a two-point cushion on 18th place.

But their fortunes could all change by the end of the weekend with their cushion on the relegation spots so small.

Ahead of the new season, talkSPORT's Jordan has issued Moshiri with a warning to stand down from making footballing decisions on the back of their recent failures:

(0:40) "And the third thing is get Moshiri as far away from the football side of things as possible."

"£500m/£750m on players to achieve a side that's in absolute freefall, financial meltdown, sitting at the bottom of the table two seasons in a row for the football club, the size of Everton, with its neighbours across the road, constantly doing better and sneering at them. I think I'd say to myself, maybe, maybe it's better for me to take a back seat and put some people in place that are capable.

"Maybe I'd look at changing up the board with no disrespect to Denise [Barrett-Baxendale] and Bill [Kenwright] and look at the calibre of people that I've got there and where they are in the great scheme of things. And try and get this club back on the right track."

Can Everton return to their old self?

The reality is, Everton absolutely have to avoid relegation this season given the financial implications which could affect the club over the coming years if they were to go down.

Currently, the Toffees are funding the construction of their new state-of-the-art stadium which will could do without the revenue stream which Championship football would bring.

But perhaps just as importantly, they are currently under financial scrutiny for their losses over the last few years which will hinder their ability to spend in the summer.

If Everton are able to avoid the drop over the coming weeks, it will be intriguing to see whether Moshiri does look to make significant changes behind the scenes.

Although Everton fans will never accept their side being a relegation-battling side, a one-off season probably could have been accepted had this season offered up more.

However, it has almost been a carbon copy which is a serious indication that change is perhaps needed off the field if Everton are to return to playing top-half football.

This new stadium currently under construction will host more home fans but Moshiri will surely recognise he may struggle to maximise the stadium's profitability if the action on the pitch is not to improve.