Everton may have avoided relegation by 14 points last season, but it was hardly one to remember for the Toffees as they finished 15th in the Premier League.

Things aren’t exactly going much better this term either for Sean Dyche’s men, who have won just twice in the top flight.

Many players who Dyche was hoping to rely on have failed to deliver. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored just two goals all season, while defender Michael Keane has started nine of the club’s 11 league games due to Jarrad Branthwaite's injury issues.

A few have shone, and they could be the reason for Everton retaining their top-flight status for another season.

Everton’s best performers this season

Dwight McNeil has been excellent in a number 10 role, scoring three goals and supplying three assists in the Premier League, shining under Dyche this term. Iliman Ndiaye has also scored three goals for the club and the presence of these two in the final third has given the Merseyside faithful some hope.

With Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Dououre running things in midfield, there are plenty of positives for Everton, that’s for sure. The key thing now is to string a run of victories together to move up the table.

One of the surprise hits of the campaign, however, has been the form of Ashley Young, who has performed excellently at right-back for the club.

Ashley Young’s statistics this season

Last season, Young made 31 league appearances for the Toffees. Despite missing only seven games, he ranked in the bottom 50% of positionally similar players in Europe for tackles, interceptions, aerial duels won and progressive passes per 90 last season.

It was clear that he was underperforming and while earning £40k-per-week in the process, a wage that Dyche would have liked to get off the bill, he should have been out the door.

Ashley Young's Premier League stats this season Assists 3 Key passes per game 1.4 Big chances created 1 Tackles per game 2.4 Total duels won per game 4.3 Successful dribbles per game 0.3 Via Sofascore

He wasn’t released during the summer, remaining at the club after penning a new deal, and with Nathan Patterson struggling with injury, Young became the first choice at right-back.

The 29-year-old has started all but two of the club’s top-flight games this season, registering three assists in that time, enjoying somewhat of a resurgence for Everton.

Among the first-team squad, Young currently ranks second for assists (3), fourth for accurate passes per game (27.6), second for key passes per game (1.4) and fourth for tackles per match (2.4), demonstrating how effective he has been for the team this term.

The veteran defender has certainly established himself in the starting XI and, given how good he has been recently, is Young becoming undroppable?

Patterson may be the long-term option on the right side of the defence, but it appears as though the former Manchester United star has this position sewn up at present.

There is no doubt Young is enjoying an Indian summer this campaign, and it will be interesting to see if his form continues when the domestic calendar returns.