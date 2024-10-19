Everton have stormed their way out of trouble across the past several matches in the Premier League, with their unbeaten run stretching to four matches after a deserved victory at Ipswich Town.

The newly-promoted side have plenty of enterprise but have struggled to muster the defensive organisation that top-flight football demands and such sloppiness was ruthlessly pounced on by in-form Toffees winger Dwight McNeil, placing a pass toward Michael Keane, who scored his second goal of the campaign.

That was the second, victory-sealing strike. The first? Scored by Iliman Nidaye, who is really starting to prove his quality.

Iliman Ndiaye's stats vs Ipswich

Everton have claimed eight points from 12 available in the Premier League after Sean Dyche started the season with four defeats on the trot, now with a five-point cushion from 18th-placed Crystal Palace, who play tomorrow.

Writing in his post-match player ratings, the Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley handed the Senegal international an 8/10 match rating, saying: 'A box of tricks again, he looked lively throughout, running at defenders, and was quick to capitalise on Wes Burns’ hesitation at the back post and smash the ball into the roof of Arijanet Muric’s net to fire Everton ahead.'

It's the kind of weapon that opponents struggle to contain, and the winger's skills were indeed showcased at Portman Road, complementing his goal by winning five duels and succeeding with his one attempted dribble, as per Sofascore.

A talismanic force and a beacon to guide the Toffees away from the dangerous waters that they have struggled in for much of the 2024/25 campaign, he looks a force to be reckoned with, perhaps even developing into Everton's biggest talent since Richarlison.

Everton's biggest talent since Richarlison

Everton signed Ndiaye from French club Marseille for a £15m fee in the summer and he is starting to prove his worth as one of the club's standout stars.

It's only two months into the season, but he's demonstrating ball-carrying quality and a hint of future prolificness that could establish him as Everton's biggest talent since Richarlison.

Across ten matches in all competitions, now, Ndiaye has scored three goals and has been hailed by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland as "Everton's new hope".

Richarlison joined Tottenham in a deal worth £60m in 2022 after a successful career on Merseyside, and while it hasn't gone perfectly for the Brazil international down in the capital, he was instrumental for Everton across his 152 outings, notching 66 goal contributions.

Richarlison: Premier League Career Season Club Apps Goals Assists 24/25 Tottenham 2 0 0 23/24 Tottenham 28 11 4 22/23 Tottenham 27 1 4 21/22 Everton 30 10 5 20/21 Everton 34 7 3 19/20 Everton 36 13 3 18/19 Everton 35 13 1 17/18 Watford 38 5 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Most of Richarlison's finest football on English shores was plied at Goodison Park, and you can't help but feel that his menacing, effective approach to attacking has not been sufficiently replaced on that left flank.

Until now. Ndiaye has all the properties to become a real success in the Premier Leauge, and if he keeps producing performances like he did against Ipswich, Everton need not fear the dreaded thought of sinking into the second tier, and can instead turn toward the upper echelons of the division and start to climb.