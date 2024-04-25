Everton claimed three vital points in their hunt for Premier League survival, beating local rivals Liverpool 2-0 at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured the Toffees' first Merseyside derby win on home territory since October 2010, moving the club eight points clear of the relegation zone with just four games remaining.

The victory is a crucial one for Sean Dyche's side, but it's also derailed Liverpool's title ambitions - with the Reds now sitting three points off the summit, but only a point clear of Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Every single Everton player put in a huge shift during the victory, but one player, in particular, shone throughout and produced an even better performance than goalscorer Branthwaite.

Jarrad Branthwaite's stats against Liverpool

The 21-year-old centre-back has been a pivotal part of the Toffees' squad this season, starting 31 Premier League games so far this campaign, often partnering James Tarkowski at the heart of the defence.

Branthwaite featured for the whole 90 minutes, making eight clearances and blocking four shots as he helped preserve the Toffees' clean sheet.

He also won 75% of the duels that he contested, whilst making one tackle, but neither of which were his biggest contributions during the encounter at Goodison Park.

The defender displayed a cool head, like that of an experienced centre-forward, as he bundled the ball past Alisson to give Dyche's side a deserved lead going into the break.

However, despite his brilliant display at the back, one other Everton player produced an even better performance, justifying his recall to the starting lineup for the crucial clash.

James Garner's stats against Liverpool

After missing the clash against his former side on Sunday afternoon, midfielder James Garner was recalled to the starting eleven for the meeting with Jürgen Klopp's men - a decision that proved to be a sensational one.

Whilst the 23-year-old only managed to complete nine passes, an average of one just every 10 minutes, the former Manchester United man produced a brilliant display out of possession, restricting the visitors to minimal chances throughout.

Garner won 100% of the duels he entered, also winning two tackles and two interceptions, with his tireless effort proving vital in the middle of Everton's midfield.

The Toffees' number 37 also managed to complete 100% of his dribbles during the game, proving why Dyche decided to recall him for such an important fixture.

Garner's stats against Liverpool Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Passes 9 Duels won 6/6 (100%) Tackles 2 Interceptions 2 Dribbles completed 1/1 (100%) Stats via Sofascore

He was subsequently awarded a 9/10 rating by Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley, with the Everton reporter claiming the 23-year-old added "bite" to the squad - a huge bonus in a derby encounter.

His display against the Reds reflects how much of an underrated and important part of Dyche's side Garner is, with the youngster capable of nailing down a long-term place in the heart of the Toffees' side.