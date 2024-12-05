Everton got a much-needed win against fellow relegation strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on Wednesday night. It was a commanding victory for the home side, who ran out 4-0 victors in the end after losing by the same scoreline at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford during their last outing at the weekend.

It was the Toffees most experienced player, Ashley Young who gave them the lead, whipping a freekick past the Old Gold wall and into the back of the net in classic Young fashion, as fans have seen him do several times over the years.

Moments later, James Tarkowski had a goal ruled out for offside after nodding home a Dwight McNeil freekick. It was Orel Mangala who actually managed to double the Toffees lead. His deflected shot flew past goalkeeper Jose Sa and into the back of the Wolves net.

Wolves’ calamitous defending from set pieces did not end at Tarkowski’s offside goal. Experienced defender Craig Dawson scored two own goals, both coming from McNeil crosses once again, to add an extra two goals to the home side’s comfortable cushion.

It was an excellent result for Sean Dyche’s men, who had some impressive performers throughout the night.

Everton’s standout players vs. Wolves

One of the most effective performers on the night for the Toffees was McNeil. Although he did not register an assist tonight, his penetrating set-piece deliveries caused chaos on the Old Gold, and led to two goals for the Toffees, which was almost three had Tarkowski’s goal stood.

He received a solid 8/10 rating from Liverpool World journalist Will Rooney. He was full of praise for the Everton winger and noted that his crosses 'caused havoc throughout the first half', before explaining that he 'continued to torment' the Midlands side in the second half.

Young was another player who caught the eye and was part of an unchanged defence that was able to bounce back well after conceding four to his former club last Sunday. His strike meant he became the Toffees oldest-ever goalscorer, too.

The experienced defender certainly had impressive stats from the game, courtesy of Sofascore. Defensively, the 39-year-old was superb, winning eight from 13 ground duels and seven out of nine tackles. In possession he more than held his own too, completing seven out of 10 long balls.

As good as both McNeil and Young were against the Old Gold, there was arguably a player who stood out more, and could be a dream replacement long-term for Amadou Onana.

Everton’s £50m star in the making

It was a stellar performance from Belgian midfielder Mangala. The 26-year-old certainly impressed throughout the night, with writer Ell Bretland calling for him to “stay in that starting XI every week”, as the busy festive period really gets going.

Aside from his goal, a well-hit effort from the edge of the penalty area, it was a hardworking performance from the former Nottingham Forest man. Mangala had 46 touches and a 97% pass accuracy, creating two chances. Off the ball, he made three clearances and won 100% of his aerial duels.

He certainly channelled his inner Onana, whose departure for £50m to Aston Villa in the summer has left such a big hole in the Toffees starting lineup. Mangala made the move to Goodison Park on a season-long loan from Olympique Lyon, but after his efforts against Wolves, they surely want him to stay longer.

Their key stats from this season, courtesy of Squawka, are not too dissimilar. Whilst Onana does have higher numbers than Mangala in some metrics, he is playing in a Villa side who see far more of the ball.

However, the former Lyon star averages more completed take-ons per game, with 1.4 compared to 0.8, and makes more ball recoveries per game, with 4.7 to 4.6 for his international teammate.

Mangala & Onana key stats from 2024/25 PL season compared Stat (per 90) Mangala Onana Completed take-ons 1.4 0.8 Ball recoveries 4.7 4.6 Forward passes 9.4 9.6 Duels won 5 6.9 Interceptions 2 2.1 Touches 52.7 56 Stats from Squawka

After his efforts against Wolves, Dyche and the Toffees supporters could well be desperate for Mangala to stay on Merseyside for longer than this season.

He seems like he could be a £50m star in the making, and certainly impressed on Wednesday night against Wolves.