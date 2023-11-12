Everton haven't needed to rely on their strikers this season to pick up victories this season so far in the Premier League, defenders even getting amongst the goals last time out versus Crystal Palace as left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko opened the scoring in the 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park.

The game-deciding strike saw another unexpected hero rise to the occasion, holding midfielder Idrissa Gueye scoring the winner with three minutes remaining on the clock after being found by midfield teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure in space.

It's not to say Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't led the line effectively up top for Sean Dyche's men in glimpses this campaign - scoring four goals in all competitions from 11 appearances - but the Blues aren't heavily reliant on a superstar striker akin to Romelu Lukaku who was deadly in a Blues strip during his four-season stay.

Dyche will still be disappointed that his new £25.75m man in Beto has struggled up top however, with Neal Maupay - who was loaned back out to former club Brentford for a mini-reunion with the Bees in September - also now outperforming the misfiring summer signing in West London.

Beto's statistics for Everton so far

The 6 foot 4 attacker joined the Blues with hype attached to the purchase, the 25-year-old seeing out his Udinese career in a rich vein of goalscoring form.

In his final full season with the White and Blacks, the imposing striker would manage ten goals from 33 Serie A appearances.

He hasn't quite recaptured this knack for finishing off chances expertly in Italy with his new employers in England however, only scoring once so far for the Toffees in the EFL Cup with zero goals to his name in the cut and thrust of the Premier League.

Beto did put in a promising cameo against Crystal Palace off the bench this weekend in the top-flight, his towering presence useful with the Blues battling to keep ahold of the three points deep into the game - Everton's number 14 winning three aerial duels from only 13 minutes on the pitch, as per Sofascore.

Dyche will hope that his summer signing can find his shooting boots soon though, with Maupay exposing Beto's ineffective nature in front of goal playing under Thomas Frank away from the Toffees.

Neal Maupay's statistics for Brentford so far

The Frenchman endured a torrid time at Goodison Park before relocating back to Brentford on a short-term deal, Maupay signing on the dotted line at Everton with hopes he'd be a prolific striker but his time with the Blues has not gone to plan whatsoever.

Maupay has only managed one goal in total for the Merseysiders, leading to Dyche sending the 27-year-old away from the club to regain his confidence and return back to Goodison hopefully as a transformed beast altogether.

The impotent £50k-per-week striker with the Blues has managed to turn around his goalscoring fortunes with the Bees, scoring once and assisting a further two goals in Premier League action this season which puts him ahead of Beto for top-flight goal contributions.

Maupay is in the midst of a recent purple patch for his side, the 27-year-old's one solitary loan strike coming against West Ham in the Bees' last home encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium - heading in a mis-hit strike turned ingenious assist from teammate Frank Onyeka to open the scoring, Frank's men winning 3-2 come full-time.

Dyche will be demanding more from Beto, Everton not wanting to have another striker dud on their hands. However, in the example of loaned-out striker Maupay, misfiring strikers can just get back into their stride randomly and so he'll hope Beto can do the same and show why the Toffees decided to splash big cash to secure his signature in the transfer window.