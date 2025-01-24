Everton "for sure" still have a "genius" forward on their transfer shortlist ahead of the February 3rd deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Moyes makes transfer demand

It has been a quiet January for the Toffees up to this point, despite David Moyes making it clear he feels new additions are needed to help his side stave off the threat of relegation from the Premier League, simply saying: "We definitely need to add in the transfer market."

However, the I's Mark Douglas has suggested the Friedkins may have to err on the side of caution, at least in the January transfer window, in light of the need to comply with the Premier League's financial rules.

After the 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended a three-game losing streak in the league, there is some breathing room near the bottom of the table, but the Merseyside club are still only four points above the drop.

As such, Everton have been pursuing a new winger for much of the January transfer window, and Lyon's Ernest Nuamah emerged as a major target, with a deal for the £25m-rated winger looking close to being done at one point.

Since then, however, the deal has come to a standstill, with Moyes moving on to other targets, namely Sporting CP's Marcus Edwards, having made contact to discuss the terms of a deal for the Englishman.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, however, Romano has now suggested that Nuamah could still make his way to Goodison Park this month, as there is still interest in the Lyon ace.

The transfer expert said: “For sure, Everton will do more. I expect Everton to do one or two signings from now on, and for sure, Nuamah remains a name on their list, they wanted him in the summer, that was not possible.”

What Nuamah could offer Everton

The former FC Nordsjaelland man was lauded for his dribbling ability during his time in Denmark, at which point he was also praised for his ability to play in a number of attacking positions.

That said, the Ghanaian may arguably have to work on his end product if he is going to succeed at the very highest level, considering he is yet to register a goal or assist in 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this season.

Nuamah clearly has raw potential, having been hailed as a "genius" by members of the media in light of his performances for Ghana U23s, but if Lyon are still holding out for a fee of £25m, it may be best if Everton move on to other options.