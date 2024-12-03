One Everton player's agents has been in contact with a club in Italy over a potential January move, it has emerged, with the Toffees battling for survival in the Premier League.

Everton in a relegation battle

A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United in their most recent outing confirmed that Everton are going to be in a relegation battle this season. A series of mistakes saw Sean Dyche's side fall apart in half an hour either side of half-time as goals from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee helped the hosts to a comfortable win.

It leaves the Toffees in 15th place in the Premier League, but just two points above the relegation zone and 19th placed Ipswich Town, with an equally poor goal difference as Kieran McKenna's side.

Now without a win since they beat Ipswich six games ago, things are only likely to get worse for the Toffees in the weeks to come, with a tough fixture list that sees them face four of the current top five in successive games, beginning with the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Everton's next five Premier League games Wolverhampton Wanderers (Home) Liverpool (Home) Arsenal (Away) Chelsea (Home) Manchester City (Away)

That could pile pressure on Sean Dyche, and with the club also mid-takeover, there is little certainty on Merseyside at present in what could could prove a difficult campaign for them. They also have the issue of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been linked with a move away in January and will leave in the summer at the latest as things stand, with his current deal coming to an end amid widespread interest. Now, another player has been receiving enquiries ahead of January.

Everton man in the sights of Serie A sides

That comes courtesy of reports in Italy, which claim that Beto's agent has been in talks with Serie A side Torino, while two more Italian sides wait in the wings.

Beto was handed his first start of the season against Manchester United, but missed a glorious chance with the score at 0-0 and had little other service. In the post-match player ratings, the Liverpool Echo handed him a 5/10, warning that he needed to be more composed and lacked the quality for the Premier League.

"We saw a lot of what we already knew about Beto as while he found himself on the end of several more chances than Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been getting, he needed to be more composed with his finishing having skewed an early left foot chance high over the bar and then shooting wide when one-on-one with Andre Onana, more quality must be shown to be a success in the Premier League."

Since moving to Goodison Park from Udinese, Beto has struggled for game time, starting just 13 times in 2 seasons and having little impact off the substitutes bench when turned to.

With that in mind, Torino have spoken to Beto's agent, in order to "find out more about Beto’s situation and the possibility of a transfer" in January, while it is added that both Juventus and Roma are also keeping a close eye on the forward's situation.

Beto still has almost three years left to run on his £50,000 a week deal at Goodison Park, and with Calvert-Lewin's future unclear, Everton would likely be reluctant to sell him unless they could recoup their initial outlay.