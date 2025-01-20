A new report has claimed that a "brilliant" Everton player has been offered to a Champions League-playing club, with his time at Goodison Park potentially nearing its conclusion.

Everton thump Spurs in stunning first half at Goodison

The Blues secured one of their most impressive victories of the season on Sunday afternoon, winning 3-2 at home to Tottenham in the Premier League. In truth, the scoreline was kind to the visitors, with David Moyes' side cruising into a 3-0 lead by half-time.

This was such an important result for Everton, who have once again been dragged into a relegation scrap, and the hope is that it acts as a catalyst for them to kick on in the coming months. New signings could also be a massive boost in that respect, and the Merseysiders continue to be linked with additions.

One report has stated that the Blues are set to hold talks with Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell over a loan move to Goodison in the January transfer window, having found his playing time at Stamford Bridge extremely limited this season. Armando Broja's possible exit this month could free up the loan spot for them to bring the England international in.

Another Chelsea player, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, has also been backed to seal a switch to the club this month, as he also looks for a new challenge, having failed to be a part of Enzo Maresca's plans this season. The 26-year-old could add much-needed guile in midfield.

"Brilliant" Everton player offered to huge club

According to a fresh update from Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Everton striker Beto has been offered to European giants AC Milan by his agents, with the report quite cynically suggesting the player and his representatives' attempts to leave have become "child-like".

The 26-year-old has been continually linked with a move away from the club this month, and now the Italian side need to weigh up whether they want to sign him or not. As it stands, they are not overly keen, with Torino still the front-runners.

Wherever the £50,000-a-week Beto heads this month, it makes sense for his time at Everton to reach a natural conclusion, having never fully convinced the masses since joining from Udinese in the summer of 2023.

The striker has only scored eight goals in 53 appearances for the Blues, but that's not to say he's been all bad, with Theo Walcott hailing him after a late equaliser at home to Fulham earlier this season.

"Beto was just a bit of a different player for Bassey and Diop to deal with. He was putting himself in the right areas and causing Fulham's backline a different problem. He picked up some good positions and there was some relief for him when he did get his goal. It was brilliant to see."

Beto has never fully been up to speed with the pace of the Premier League, though, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting back to scoring ways against Spurs, the hope is that he can kick on and once again be a key attacking figure for Everton. An upgrade on the departing forward also needs to come in this month, however, in order to keep squad depth good in that area.