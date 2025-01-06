A "fantastic" Everton player is now on the verge of leaving the club in the January transfer window, with an agreement close with another club, according to a new report.

Everton manager & transfer news

Sean Dyche is still battling to save his job at Goodison Park, with Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth proving to be another hugely uninspiring performance by his Blues side. It means that they are edging towards the Premier League relegation zone, as fears grow about yet another battle to avoid the drop this season.

Massimiliano Allegri has been mentioned as a high-profile and exciting replacement for the current Everton manager, having enjoyed a legendary period in charge of Juventus, winning five Serie A titles and also reaching the 2017 Champions League final.

In terms of potential new signings on the pitch, Real Valladolid centre-back Juma Bah has been linked with a move to the Blues, having won 2.9 aerial duels per game across 10 La Liga appearances this season. The Merseysiders are thought to have made an approach for him, however, Inter Milan could soon strike a £12m deal.

The future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a big talking point of late, and if he does move on in the near future, Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been mentioned as a replacement. Playing time has been hard to come by at the Amex Stadium this season - only two league starts have come his way in 2024/25 to date - but the young Irishman is a player who could have a massive future in the game.

"Fantastic" Everton player set to leave

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Torino are closing in on the signing of Everton striker Beto, with an agreement over the transfer "about to be reached".

The 26-year-old was spotted at Manchester airport over the weekend catching a flight to Turin, with a loan switch potentially set to be completed. There could be an option to sign him for £12.4m permanently at the end of the season.

The £50,000-a-week Beto has been a big disappointment at Everton, with just seven goals in 51 appearances for the club proving to be a poor return.

For that reason, sanctioning his loan exit this month makes sense, even though Richard Pessoa, his former coach at Portimonense, said of him in the past:

"He is a fantastic kid, very hardworking and always wanting to improve. I remember him having a lot of difficulties receiving the ball, and finishing, putting the balls in the corners of the goals. And he always came to me to work on those moments."

In truth, it could be good to offload Beto on a permanent basis at the end of the season, but it is now important that Everton and the Friedkin Group make a new addition to their attack this month, assuming the Portuguese does seal a move to Torino.