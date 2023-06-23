Everton are still keeping tabs on Boulaye Dia and there could be an opportunity for the Toffees to sign the player, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

How many goals has Boulaye Dia scored?

The 26-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan in Italy with Salernitana and despite never having been exposed to Serie A football previously, the forward was able to take on the league with ease. In 33 outings for, he bagged a total of 16 goals for the club and managed six assists to boot.

When you consider the amount of games he actually started, it means his record ended with 22 goal contributions in just 27 starts. It's his best totals since a spell back in France with Reims, when he produced 14 goals in 36 games.

The attacker has also put himself on the map as one of the best in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His non-penalty goal rate of 0.54 per 90 ranks him in the top 15% of forwards for that stat and he also had a rate of 0.21 assists per 90, so comes into the 86th percentile for that too. Dia then is clearly a prolific forward who not only knows where the back of the net is but can pick out his teammates too.

What is Dia's release clause?

These displays could now have bagged him a move to England. According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the striker is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, including Everton.

And there has been a fresh update on the player this week, with 25 million Euro release clause revealed in his contract (or £21.5m). No club has made an offer yet or matched that amount to start negotiationsk but it appears there is plenty of time to do it, with clubs having until July 25 to hit that clause. The Toffees certainly appear to be one of the sides eyeing a move and they could perhaps be one of the ones to match that fee then.

Despite being new to Italian football, the striker has already received plenty of praise for his performances. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example called the forward "incredible" for his time with Salernitana. If he is poached by Everton - and can repeat the same feats in England - then he could be a real bargain addition for the Toffees this window.